Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Redacted police report alleges sexual abuse in NMSU’s locker room – New Mexico State University’s men’s basketball season has come to an end after disturbing allegations of hazing against members of the team. A police report lists three offenses including false imprisonment, criminal sexual contact, and harassment. The report was filed by a member of the NMSU men’s basketball team last week. All coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave.

[2] Bill pushes for teaching personal finance to New Mexico students – A new bill could add a full semester of finance to the state’s high school graduation requirements. The requirement could start as soon as this fall.

[3] Two storms bring rain, snow and high winds through mid-week – Monday morning is starting with mild temperatures, in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. Skies are partly cloudy, and we could see some flurries around the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and rain or mix sprinkles, east of the Sandia Mountains. The morning will stay mostly dry, but rain and mountain snow will become widespread this afternoon and evening. Heavy snow is expected in the northern mountains, where winter storm warnings are in effect until Tuesday morning.

[4] UNM researches impact of giving students more lab freedom – Researchers at the University of New Mexico are starting a new project to better motivate students by giving them freedom in lab classes. The research project will look into chemical engineering programs at UNM. Recommendations on how to best motivate students will then be passed on to the facility to implement in lab settings.

[5] ABQ Biopark says baby penguin still healthy – Zoo officials are giving the public an update on their newest penguin chick. Staff says the baby penguin is very healthy. It also just recently started swim lessons with its parents by its side.