Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] NMSP facing lawsuit after chase leads to car crash – A high-speed chase in Albuquerque ended with a crash and a lawsuit against the New Mexico State Police. The driver and passenger of the truck that was hit both say the accident could have been avoided. According to a criminal complaint, an NMSP officer noticed a gold Cadillac with the license plate light out. The officer tried to pull the car over when Jose Rivera, the driver of the car, sped off. Attorney’s representing one of the crash victims say chase could’ve been called off since the state police helicopter was also tracking Rivera. The lawsuit also claims the helicopter and some officers involved didn’t have their recording devices on like they were supposed to.

[2] DA downgrades charges against Alec Baldwin in ‘Rust’ shooting case – Prosecutors are downgrading charges filed against actor-producer Alec Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in connection to the fatal “Rust” movie set shooting. According to newly filed court documents, Baldwin and Guiterrez-Reed will now only face an involuntary manslaughter charge without a firearm enhancement penalty. If convicted, the now dropped enhancement could have carried an additional five-year minimum prison sentence on top of the typical sentence. Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed now only face the standard penalty for involuntary manslaughter: up to 18 months in jail and a $5,000 fine.

[3] Rainy and windy Tuesday ahead of winter storm – Heavy rain will cross the I-25 corridor between Las Cruces and T or C. Scattered rain showers will push northward today, and we will have a chance for scattered showers in the Metro, especially this afternoon and evening. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories, even blizzard warnings will be in effect for northern and western New Mexico from Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Winds will gust over 40 mph for all, but 60 mph gusts will be possible in the Rio Grande Valley and Metro, and 60-85 mph gusts across the east plains and the east slopes of the mountains.

[4] Daylight Saving Time bill passes first committee in NM Legislature – Senate Bill 191 would have kept New Mexico on standard time for good, like most of Arizona. But on Monday, it deadlocked with members of the Senate Health Committee split four to four. Senate Bill 287 on the other hand cleared that committee. It would make New Mexico spring forward and stay on daylight saving time for good. Even if the governor signed this bill, New Mexico would still need congressional approval to stay on daylight saving time permanently.

[5] Duke the tiger cub adapting to Colorado home – The Bengal tiger cub found in Albuquerque last month has been transferred to a wildlife sanctuary in Colorado. The Wild Animal Sanctuary in Keenesburg is home to rescued lions, tigers, and bears. Officials at the sanctuary say the cub has almost doubled in size. After about another week, Duke can be moved to a habitat outside where he can play with other rescued tigers.