KRQE Newsfeed: NM volunteers, Remembering victim, Morning rain, Low Rio Grande, BernCo art installation

Monday Top Stories

Monday Five Facts

[1] NM Red Cross volunteers head to Gulf Coast – All eyes are on Hurricane Ida as it continues to dump heavy rain. The storm came in as a category four hurricane, packing winds of up to 150 miles per hour, leaving many in the dark Monday morning. A lot of people are now trapped in their homes. Local American Red Cross volunteers are on standby, getting ready to head to the gulf coast to help with the devastation. These disaster responders are set to provide shelter, food, emotional support, health services, and recovery resources. Now, more people are being asked to step up and volunteer to help clear roads with heavy machinery or help with shelters.

[2] Family and friends remember man killed in Ojos Locos shooting – The community remembered the life of the Albuquerque man killed in a quadruple shooting at a cantina in uptown, and his family says they want to see the city do more to stop these violent crimes from happening. Sunday, 30-year-old Lawrence Anzures’ coworkers and friends hosted a fundraiser at the Auto Station off Lomas and Louisiana for his family, while urging the city to fund more initiatives curbing gun violence. they say they don’t want anyone else to go through the heartbreak they are experiencing right now.

[3] Morning rain ending, more to come Monday afternoon – Showers and thunderstorms are passing through the lower Rio Grande Valley, south-central mountains, and eastern plains this morning. These will dissipate during the later morning commute Monday.

[4] Rio Grande reduced to puddles in Albuquerque despite healthy monsoon – Despite a decent monsoon in New Mexico, the water flow in the Rio Grande in Albuquerque has hit a low it hasn’t seen in about five decades. Meteorologists say despite getting a lot of rain between June and July, the Albuquerque metro is actually below normal by about an inch for this monsoon season. Last Thursday, the Rio Grande flow through Albuquerque was the lowest it had been since 1970.

[5] New BernCo art installation honors gun violence victims – A new art project sits outside the Bernalillo County District Attorney’s office. The art piece was commissioned by New Mexico Arts and is titled “Luminaria.” It includes three sculptures inspired by the shape of a barrel cactus as well as a place to sit and reflect. The piece aims to represent the items left behind at remembrance ceremonies for those who have died.