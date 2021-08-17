KRQE Newsfeed: NM United stadium, Homicide record, Dry skies, NMSP presence, Data collecting

Tuesday Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] New Mexico United stadium proposal to be on November ballot In November, voters in Albuquerque will decide if the city will pour $50 million in bond money into a new soccer stadium for New Mexico United. Monday night, the Albuquerque City Council voted 7-2. Preferred locations for the stadium include two areas in downtown Albuquerque.

[2] Albuquerque’s 2021 Homicides – Albuqueruqe has officially broken the record of homicides for a year. The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating 81 homicides. The previous record was in 2019 which saw 80.

[3] Drier skies Tuesday, but one more rainy evening to come this week – Tuesday morning is starting out cool and dry. Temperatures have dropped into the 40s and low 50s in northern and western New Mexico, mainly the higher terrain.

[4] NMSP headed to Albuquerque to help with crime – Three dozen additional New Mexico State Police offers will be working in Albuquerque starting Tuesday, August 17. They will be in Albuquerque for two weeks. Their goal will be targeting aggressive and dangerous drivers as well as violent criminals. State Police Chief Tim Johnson says the metro area should have more NMSP officers permanently.

[5] Governor signs executive order on LGBTQ+ data collection aimed at bolstering state services – A new executive order from the governor is aimed at helping people in the LGBTQ+ community through data collection. Under this order, state departments and agencies will begin collecting voluntary information about people’s sexual orientation and gender identity. The information can only be used for things like improving state services and access to services for the LGBTQ+ community.