Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Who’s ready for cannabis sales on opening day? – This morning Friday, April 1, New Mexico becomes just the 18th state to legalize recreational cannabis. Licenses have been issued for nearly 250 locations. The R. Greenleaf Dispensary in Las Cruces was ready for sales at midnight. They say Jeremy Sandoval made the first ever legal purchase of recreational cannabis in New Mexico. People could be seen waiting in line outside the store as early as 6:30 Thursday night. Customers will be limited to buying two ounces of regular cannabis, 16 grams of concentrate and 800 milligrams of edibles at a time. Those are the same quantities people are allowed to posses in public.

[2] City of Roswell won’t be selling recreational cannabis on April 1 – Recreational cannabis sales are now legal in the state of New Mexico. As the rest of the state opens up sales, the city of Roswell will not. Industry leaders complain that Roswell’s rules are too strict. Currently, the city has a series of ordinances in place that would prohibit the sales of recreational marijuana 300 feet from a school, daycare, retirement home, and gas station amongst other rules distributors must follow. The city says they got their first applications for sale, just last week. Those applications are submitted to the committee and city council which could be a six-week process if things go smoothly. The city says it hopes to have the first applications completed by May. The city does have eight shops that sell medicinal marijuana that could add sales for recreational use.

[3] Light showers north, high winds Friday – Scattered light showers are moving through northern New Mexico Friday morning. Very light snow showers are hitting the Jemez and Sangre de Cristo mountains, but no accumulation expected. The high wind gusts on the backside of the storm will have a much bigger impact. Widespread wind gusts of 35-45 mph are expected later this afternoon especially for the central highlands east of the Sandia. Skies will clear from west to east later Friday afternoon and evening. Wind speeds will also calm down considerably overnight, giving way for a rather cool overnight.

[4] Kimo Theatre hosting event to show off new upgrades – The city of Albuquerque’s Department of Arts and Culture is ready for the public to re-meet the Kimo Theatre. Friday, April 1, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. the historic downtown landmark will open its doors for visitors to experience all the renovations that have taken place over the last two years. Improvements include new roofs and updated technology. There will also be self-guided tours, food and drinks and new artwork for people to enjoy.

[5] Balloon Fiesta tickets go on sale April 1 – We’re still six months away from Balloon Fiesta, but tickets are going on sale this morning at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for general admission, park & ride, Music Fiesta and other hospitality program will be available to purchase. General admission tickets will run $15 this year and for those seeking a more decadent experience, tickets for the Gondola Club, Chaser’s Club, Glamping, Concierge Program and Music Fiesta will be available.