[1] Video shows moments after 75-year-old woman was shot, killed by police – There is a new look at the moments after a Las Cruces Police officer shot and killed a 75-year-old woman armed with a knife in her home. Last month, Las Cruces Police say they were dispatched to a home after a relative said 75-year-old Amelia Baca was threatening the family with knives. Officers said the family jumped out a window to escape. Baca, who the family said may have dementia, was holding knives in the house when officers arrived. The situation ended with Baca dying on scene. KRQE reached out to LCPD to ask why a crisis intervention team wasn’t dispatched to the behavioral health call or why an officer didn’t use a taser instead of a gun but did not hear back.

[2] Hermits Peak Fire, Calf Canyon Fire – Fire crews battling the Hermits Peak, Calf Canyon Fire say they are focusing containment efforts on the northern and southern edges of the fire. High winds over the last few days have caused problems for fire officials. They are working to gain some ground back after containment dropped from 43% to 39%. The fire has already burned nearly 204,000 acres.

[3] Windy and hot with severe storm chance – Wednesday morning is calm, but the winds will pick up strength. Wind advisories will be in effect from midday to late evening across central, northern and western New Mexico, as well as southern Colorado. Winds will come in from the southwest at 20-35 mph, with gusts up to 50-60 mph. Red flag warnings will be in effect across the state, due to high fire danger. Spread of the current wildfires will be possible again today.

[4] Historic New Mexico hotel destroyed in fire – A historic hotel in Cuba, New Mexico, is a pile of ashes after catching fire. The Young’s Hotel was built in 1926 by the Young family. The historic building played many roles in Cuba from a store to a restaurant and a bus depot. A fire broke out on the property Monday, leaving nothing behind.

[5] Albuquerque BioPark hosting family picnic night – The Botanic Garden is inviting families to join them for food, fun and live music. The Albuquerque BioPark’s family picnic night will be from 6-9 p.m. on May 20. Visitors can enjoy live music form local bands as they dine, surrounded by floral landscapes. Guests can bring their own picnic or preorder dinner from the Shark Reef Café. For more information on the family picnic night and to purchase tickets visit the BioPark’s website event page.