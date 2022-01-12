KRQE Newsfeed: New video, Safe Haven boxes, Mild afternoon, Safety precautions, Westgate Center

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video shows moments suspect opens fire on Farmington police officer A newly released lapel video shows the moments that lead up to last week’s officer-involved shooting in Farmington with an accused jail escapee from La Plata County Jail. Farmington police Officer Joseph Barreto was responding to reports of a drunk driver on Friday night when he came across a man and woman walking. The man was reported to be 22-year-old Elias Buck and his girlfriend, 28-year-old Victoria Hernandez. Farmington Police say Buck pulled a gun from his pocket and shot Officer Barreto in the arm. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to Buck’s arrest.

[2] Española approves Safe Haven ‘baby box’ days after infant was thrown in dumpster Just days after an infant was rescued from a dumpster in Hobbs, another New Mexico city is making sure it doesn’t happen in their community. Española is getting the state’s first “baby box” allowing for infants to be safely surrendered anonymously. Española officials now hope to work with leaders to bring these anonymous safe haven options to fire stations across the state.

[3] Warmer and dry until snow chance this weekend This morning is cold, with all temperatures below freezing. Skies are mostly sunny and dry. Today will be quiet, with a breeze up to 20 mph in eastern New Mexico, but otherwise calm conditions and mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be warmer today, especially in eastern and southern New Mexico. Highs will warm into the upper 40s, 50s, and 60s, thanks to high pressure.

[4] Local business takes extra COVID precautions during latest surge As COVID cases continue to surge, some businesses are taking safety precautions into their own hands. Taos Mesa Brewing owner Jayson Wylie closed his restaurant and brewery around the holidays when employees started showing COVID symptoms. The brewery and restaurant have been closed down since January 1. Despite missing out on some revenue, Wylie is glad he made the decision to protect employees and customers.

[5] Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for completed Westgate Community Center Visitors to Albuquerque’s South Valley can now enjoy the new Westgate Community Center. Community leaders held a ribbon-cutting outside of the lobby on Tuesday. Inside the facility, the 35,000 square foot building has two activity rooms, a fitness room, a game room, and a computer lab. Outside, there is a playground for kids along with extra parking for a future Park and Ride site.