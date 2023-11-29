Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video shows incident where teen is accused of firing gun at Coronado Center – Video shows the moments in an Albuquerque mall when police say a teen through the black Friday crowd with a gun and fired a shot just outside the building. 15-year-old Isaiah Montoya is accused of pulling out a gun and chasing another teen through the mall, where Montoya can be seen exiting. Police say after he ran out, Montoya fired one shot at the building. APD says Montoya is facing charges for possession of a firearm and shooting at an occupied building. Tuesday, a judge rules Montoya will stay behind bars as the case moves forward.

[2] Efforts to expand prescription drug donation program begin in Roundhouse – Some New Mexico college students are going before state lawmakers, working to make prescription drugs more accessible for people who can’t afford them. A bill passed in 2011 allows people to give unused medications back to their doctors or a clinic. Current rules make it difficult for the donated medications to be prescribed to people who need them. The students want to expand who is eligible to get the donated prescriptions, and which facilities can receive them.

[3] Warmer Wednesday before storm brings snow and cold – Today will be our last nice, and slightly warmer day before a cold front, snow and rain move in Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s, 50s and 60s this afternoon. The next storm will arrive Thursday, starting to bring rain and snow to western New Mexico after around 8 p.m. tonight. Rain and snow will start early Thursday morning in central and northern New Mexico.

[4] Albuquerque non-profit giving beds to families in need – Bed4Kidz is a local ministry that aims to give out about 200 free beds to families each month, but looks to triple that number during the holiday season. Tuesday, American Home Furniture helped the charity reach their goal by giving donating 100 beds. Beds4Kidz said their greatest need right now is twin beds. If you’re interested in donating a bed or linens, visit Beds4Kidz website.

[5] Behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Tumbleweed Snowman – The Albuquerque Metro Arroyo Flood Control Authority set up the tumbleweed snowman on the north side of I-40, just before the University exit. Standing at 14 feet tall, crews collected tumbleweeds from around the county, painted them white and completed the snowman. Crews used a broken ax handle for the nose, scrap metal for the for the mouth and nose and a 55-gallon drum for the hat. AMAFCA began the tumbleweed snowman tradition in 1995.