Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Suspected drunk driver reacts to crash that killed woman changing tire on I-40 – A suspected drunk driver is accused of causing a deadly I-40 crash. It killed a woman while two people were changing a flat tire on the side of the road. Lapel video has been obtained of the officers arriving on the scene. Jaquez-Barallasco told the officer, “I can see how they’re hurt, but I can’t see how it’s my fault.” On scene, Jaquez-Barallasco doesn’t seem to understand the severity of his actions. “I just want to make sure they don’t want to blame it on me,” he continued.

[2] Criminal Complaint: Man used girlfriend’s phone to lure victim before deadly ABQ shooting – Isaich Lujan has been charged in a murder case. He allegedly killed a man for sending his girlfriend an inappropriate picture. On Saturday, Albuquerque Police Department was dispatched to the Comanche Wells Apartment complex near Comanche and Carlisle. When they arrived on the scene they found a dead man in a vehicle. Police are searching for Lujan still, and any information that might help locate him can be reported by calling 505-242-COPS (2677).

[3] Warm and windier Tuesday – It is a cool and quiet morning across the southwest. Wear layers today, as we will be warming back into the 70s and 80s across the state! Winds will pick up more, with gusts up to 25 to 35 across the state. The Four Corners and west mountains will be windiest with gusts up to around 40 to 45 mph. The Metro will see winds up to around 30 mph.

[4] Family files lawsuit about deadly bus crash involving University of Southwest golf team – The parents of a University of the Southwest student who died in a fiery crash while traveling back from a golf tournament have filed a lawsuit; it’s against the school for wrongful death. It’s been a little over a year since the tragic incident left nine people dead, including seven of the Hobbs-based university’s golf team.

[5] New Mexico Blade Runners celebrate national title win – The New Mexico Blade Runners is a local hockey team for players with disabilities. They are celebrating a big win. From April 13 to April 16, the team was in St. Louis competing at the USA Disabled Hockey Festival. They placed third in the competition last year, but this year, they won the national title for their division. Not only did they sweep all of their tournament games against teams from across the country, but none of their opponents scored even once.