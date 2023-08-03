Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] APS students return to the classroom – Students and teachers are preparing for their schedules to look different. K-12 students will be spending more time in the classroom this year. That schedule mandates more instructional time in classrooms—a minimum of 1,140 total hours for all students, adding 60 to 150 hours extra hours depending on grade. The schedule mandates at least 180 days of class for schools on a five-day week and at least 155 for schools on a four-day week.

[2] NM Attorney General announces new Civil Rights Division despite gov veto – New Mexico’s Attorney General said he’ll move forward with creating a new division in his office after the bill outlining his original idea was pocket vetoed. The new division will focus on civil rights cases; and, the attorney general says, will prioritize protecting children in New Mexico. The original bill would have created a team of attorneys in focused mostly on protecting children; especially those in state custody. Because of the route Torrez is taking, he said his prosecutors won’t be able to gather evidence ahead of litigation, but only after they make a public filing. Torrez said he’s already hired two attorneys for the division and hopes to hire several more and a division director before the year is up.

[3] Record heat returns through the weekend around New Mexico – Even drier air will spread over New Mexico through this weekend. Temperatures will be back in the 80s, 90s and 100s this afternoon, but even hotter temperatures are expected through this weekend. Record heat will grip the state for several days, Friday through Monday, thanks to high pressure over the state.

[4] Albuquerque Police Dept. investigative ‘use of force’ team – APD is making a big, time-saving shift in how it investigates its own officers. The new civilian use of force investigative team is composed of five civilians, two sergeants, and a deputy commander. About 26% of the department’s use of force cases are considered low-level but still take hours to investigate. The new team can help investigate and clear use of force cases quicker, freeing up officers.

[5] Goodwill to open retail, services center in old Hastings building – The old Hastings building on Lomas and San Pedro is set to reopen as a Goodwill store. This store will handle more than just retail and donations, it will also include a resource center; providing job placement assistance, homeless veteran housing support, employment and life skills training. The recently renovated building is set to open Thursday.