Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico in bottom third of states for special education proficiencies – A new report shows even though funding for special education in New Mexico has risen, the state ranks near the bottom third of states for special education student proficiencies. The report says public schools have underspent money that has been earmarked for special education by an average of $105 million since fiscal year 2018, but it is not only that; there are not enough teachers who are able to work in special education.

[2] Three teens arrested, accused of assaulting man at a Santa Fe park – Police arrested two 15-year-olds and a 16-year-old after police say they attacked a 19-year-old at Fort Marcy Park in October. Investigators believe the teens set up the victim to meet at the park with the intention of assaulting the victim. Several other juveniles were at the scene and participated in the attack but have yet to be identified, police said.

[3] Colder weather with winter storm arriving tonight – Scattered rain showers will begin in northwest New Mexico this afternoon and evening, and light snow flurries will start in the northern mountains. Central New Mexico, including the Metro, could see a few isolated rain showers this evening. Scattered rain and snow will become widespread tonight through Saturday morning. The storm will move out by Saturday night, leaving Sunday dry, cold and sunny.

[4] Albuquerque church serves over 1000 people on Thanksgiving – For almost 30 years La Mesa Presbyterian in the international district has been serving up thanksgiving meals for those in need. Thursday, more than 100 volunteers from 6 different churches came together to serve the community for their annual thanksgiving feast of hope. The church also held a clothes drive, providing clothing, blankets and toys for families

[5] New Mexico mayor returns to Guam to make Thanksgiving meal for Navy sailors – Ron Lowrance is an army veteran and mayor of Capitan, New Mexico. His son is in the navy, and when he was stationed in Guam three years ago Ron flew out to celebrate Thanksgiving with his son. After making a meal for his son and a few of his friends, Ron decided to return every year, making it a tradition.