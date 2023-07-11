Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Video: Officers respond to molestation allegation at Albuquerque CYFD building – It was December 6 when APD officers were dispatched to the New Mexico CYFD building on Indian School. They were called there for a report: one youth in CYFD custody accused another of a sexual crime. According to a police report, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy, both in CYFD’s care, were playing together that night. Documents said a staff member found them inside a stall with their pants down. Later, the 10-year-old told employees he was penetrated with a gun. The police report never mentions whether or not a gun was found. APD’s Crimes Against Children unit took over the case. It’s unclear if any charges have been filed.

[2] High water levels at Abiquiu Lake impacting recreation – Due to snow melt and early rains, Abiquiu Lake is seeing water levels up 30-feet higher than what they’ve seen in recent years. All that water means areas where visitors would normally enter the water look different, including the main boat ramp. This has forced boaters to load into the water using the roadway rather than the usual concrete ramp. One of the pedestrian bridges is also under water. Officials worry about the impacts on infrastructure this will have. They say this fall, the lake will drop 10 to 15 feet. The current water levels are expected to stay this high all summer.

[3] 100 degree temperatures around New Mexico -Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with temperature climbing to around 100 degrees in the Metro and most of southern New Mexico. Heat advisories will be in effect for the middle Rio Grande Valley and southern New Mexico from 12 to 8 p.m. There is even an excessive heat watch for Chaves County Wednesday, as temperatures will keep climbing.

[4] Albuquerque schools are in need of hundreds of staff – It’s less than a month away until APS welcome students and staff back to the classroom. The district still needs hundreds of staff to fill over 800 positions. APS Communications Executive Director Monica Armenta said that number is “on par” with what they expected. Armenta said the district is working to ensure staff will be ready to meet their student’s needs come August. APS is holding a job fair Tuesday morning from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Berna Facio Professional Development Center at Louisiana and Comanche.

[5] Lavender celebration coming to Los Ranchos Art Market – The Los Ranchos Art Market is hosting its annual “Celebration of Lavender” festival. The market kicked off the event on Saturday and is opening for another day on July 15. The event is from 8 a.m. to noon and is charging no admission fees. There will be unique art and an assortment of certified New Mexico True products for sale.