[1] New Mexico primary election day – It’s primary election day in New Mexico and one of the big races on the ticket is finding out who will be going up against incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham in the general election. On the republican side five candidates are vying for the republican nomination. Political experts say the top names are coming down to Mark Ronchetti and Rebecca Dow. Meanwhile, another high-profile race is is Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez is taking on State Auditor Brian Colon in the democratic primary for attorney general. Tuesday’s primary will also determine the party candidates for New Mexico’s three U.S. House seats.

[2] Video: deputy’s confusion after CYFD worker won’t take children from home – Video shows a Bernalillo County Deputy’s interaction with a CYFD worker dealing with a mother accused in the death of her children. While deputies are investigating 32-year-old Doraelia Espinoza for the death of her 16-year-old daughter with special needs last month, the deputy tries to convince the worker to remove Espinoza’s other four children. Initially the CYFD worker disagrees to remove the children on a 48-hour hold. Eventually, the deputy convinces CYFD to take the children into temporary care. According to BCSO the four other children are now safe and have been taken out of Espinoza’s custody.

[3] Staying hot with daily showers and storms – Tuesday morning is mild and quiet. Some clouds in northeast New Mexico will dissipate after 9 AM. Skies will be sunny through midday, before rounds of clouds move into the state during the afternoon and evening. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop in the Sangre de Cristo and Sacramento Mountains during the early-mid afternoon, pushing eastward throughout the evening. A couple of storms may be strong or severe in northeast New Mexico, with damaging wind and large hail as the primary threats.

[4] APD could be given authority to arrest arroyo trespassers – An Albuquerque city councilor wants to crack down on people in the arroyo’s. City Councilor Tammy Fiebelkorn has proposed an ordinance that would give Albuquerque Police more leeway to cite and detain people in the arroyos. As of right now, APD does not have the jurisdiction to to remove someone from an arroyo, because technically they are private property owned by the flood control authority.

[5] What’s under construction at the Albuquerque Zoo? – A trip to the zoo this summer will look a lot different for visitors. Some of the major construction is surrounding the new Asia exhibit. The Asia habitats will also join in with the newer elephant viewing area with a overlook and space for events. The Asia expansion is also expected to create bigger, more natural homes for the zoo’s resident big cats. Australia is another area that the city is continuing construction on. The city is also looking at breathing new life into the front entrance of the zoo. Preliminary designs show the city is hoping to build a long entry way with shaded canopies for families and groups to stand under.