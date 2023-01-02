Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Several New Mexico public officials sworn into office – Many newly elected officials rang in the new year getting sworn into their positions, including Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham for her second term. The governor spoke on her efforts to bring universal child care to the state and touted the opportunity scholarship. In a unique way of taking office, Bernalillo County Sheriff John Allen was sworn in at midnight January 1st at a DWI checkpoint, to show solidarity with deputies. Sheriff Allen says his goals include creating a better relationship between BCSO and the community it serves.

[2] Rio Rancho high school offers reward for information after campus vandalized – Cleveland High School (CHS) is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest about an incident over the weekend. The high school shared the news about the damage in an email to parents on Sunday. Black and white spray paint was scattered across an exterior wall at the school. Anyone with information is asked to call CHS security or Rio Rancho police.

[3] Winter storm brings rain, snow and wind to the New Year – Rain and snow is moving eastward through the state this morning. Roads in the middle and lower Rio Grande Valley are wet from rain, while mountains are snowy. Winds will be very gusty in the Sandia/Manzano Mountains and eastern New Mexico. Another storm will move in Tuesday, bringing a couple more inches of snow to the west and northern mountains.

[4] Santa Fe-based shop starts off 2023 by helping those affected by domestic violence – A local business owner is celebrating the New Year by giving back to an important cause. Selina Baca is the owner of the online store, “Desert Goddess Jewlery.” In 2021 she started taking $5.50 from every purchase to hold until the end of the year. From there, the money is donated to a cause Baca is passionate about: the New Mexico Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Baca hopes that as her business grows she can continue to donate a bigger percentage of her proceeds.

[5] Annual ABQ polar plunge fundraises for nonprofit that helps local families – People in Albuquerque had a cold start to the new year after coming out to Riverpoint Sports and Wellness for its annual Polar Plunge. Proceeds from the plunge go to PB and J Family Services, which is a nonprofit serving families in need in Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia counties with programs like case management, parent education, and early childhood education.