Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Lawsuit alleges guns often present in NM State locker room – Two former New Mexico State basketball players and a student manager filed a lawsuit Monday saying their teammates frequently brought guns into the locker room where they sexually assaulted players as a way of ensuring everyone on the team remained “humble.” The suit also claims some players purchased guns using money paid by the university for their name, image and likeness; then bragged about it to other players.

[2] Lawyer speaks on CYFD after state statute lifted – Albuquerque Attorney Harold Atencio is speaking out about what he calls ongoing abuse and neglect inside the Children Youth and Families Department of New Mexico. A state statute, that’s been in place for decades, prevented him from speaking, until now. Antencio is referring to one of his clients who he says was a qualified foster parent. He says she was allowed to adopt one of the two children in her care, a child with special needs. CYFD then pulled her license, so she couldn’t continue to care for the second child. News 13 reached out to CYFD for comment but did not hear back.

[3] Record-warm and windy day around New Mexico – Temperatures will warm up with the help of downslope warming, and highs will be back in record-territory this afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the 70s and 80s in most of the state. Temperatures will start to cool Wednesday, and a big drop in temperatures will arrive on Thursday as a cold front moves in.

[4] Santa Fe Public Schools discontinue seven bus routes in district – Some parents in Santa Fe may soon get an allowance for driving their kids to school. This comes as the school district faces a bus driver shortage. Santa Fe Public Schools says they have cut seven bus routes. Now, parents who apply and are approved by the district may be eligible to receive about 50 cents per mile of their school day commute.

[5] Albuquerque to get National Park Service Award for Route 66 – The city is working on a six-part video series that will help preserve the history and symbolism of Route 66. A $30,000 grand from the National Park Service will be used to fund the series. “Albuquerque Neon: The Stories Behind the Signs” will take an in depth look into the iconic neon signs that light up a stretch of Route 66 in Albuquerque. The series is set to be released in 2025.