Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Lawsuit filed against Santa Fe Public Schools, Archdiocese of Santa Fe – Multiple institutions in Santa Fe are at the center of a lawsuit, claiming they failed to protect children from sexual abuse at the hands of Robert Apodaca. Attorney Paul Linnenburger is representing a client under the name of ‘John Doe,’ saying he was groomed and sexually abused by Apodaca when Apodaca was a nurse at Gonzales Community School. According to the lawsuit, Apodaca was known to have concerning relationships with school boys. When a security officer voiced concerns, the school did nothing, according to the suit. Apodaca has since pleaded guilty to three counts of sexually abusing a boy while working as a school nurse. He faces up to 45 years in prison. He is also set to go to trial next month for abuse charges at another school.

[2] City of Albuquerque to begin phase two on Los Altos Park Renovations – The second phase of construction at Los Altos Park in Albuquerque will soon be underway. Phase two will include the city’s first BMX pump track, a new playground and the city plans to redo the dog park. Construction on phase two will begin in the new year, and is expected to cost about $10 million. Officials say they hope to complete the project within 12 to 16 months.

[3] Storm could bring rain, snow to New Mexico – Thanksgiving Day is going to be partly to mostly cloudy, with near-normal temperatures. The next storm will move in on Friday afternoon and evening, starting to bring rain and mountain snow showers to northern New Mexico. The storm will bring rain, mix and snow to the Metro, central and northern New Mexico through Friday night and Saturday morning.

[4] Officials approves outdoor recreation space at Westside Emergency Housing Center – People staying at Albuquerque’s westside homeless shelter will soon have a safe space to enjoy the outdoors. City council approved a new measure, directing the city to come up with a plan to develop outdoor space at the Westside Emergency Housing Center for exercise, relaxation and community gatherings. The project will use $75,000 that are already dedicated to homeless services projects.

[5] 58th annual Luminaria Tour tickets available soon – Tickets for the city’s popular luminaria tour are set to go on sale Friday, November 24 at 8:00 a.m. The tour, set for December 24, starts at the ABQ Convention Center and takes a 45-minute to an hour drive around some of the best luminaria-lined streets the city has to offer. Last year, tickets sold out in just three hours.