KRQE Newsfeed: New lawsuit, Graduation attendance, Cooler temperatures, Kid’s vaccine, New dinosaur

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Wrongful death lawsuit outlines horrific life events in James Dunklee case CYFD finds itself at the center of a new lawsuit that claims it had at least eight chances to save a four-year-old boy before he was killed. The suit, filed by the estate of James Dunklee Cruz, claims he lived a life of horrific neglect, physical and sexual abuse before his death in 2019. The allegations began just a day after he was born in 2015 when CYFD received a report that James was being emotionally abused by his mother Krista Cruz and living in filth. Two months before his death in 2019, there was an urgent care visit where James was injured. In December of that year, police say James was beaten to death by his mother’s roommate Zerrick Marquez who’s awaiting trial. James’ mother has not been charged for his death. CYFD declined to comment.

[2] Parents react to UNM’s decision to not allow guests at outdoor graduation Pleas from UNM graduates to allow guests at this weekend’s commencements may be falling on deaf ears because the university says its hands are tied. UNM is hosting its first in-person graduation since 2019 on Saturday but guests aren’t allowed. Of the 3,500 eligible students, about 1,200 signed up and will be seated six feet apart and in every other row. UNM says planning took place in March when the county was in the Yellow. While now in Turquoise, they say it’s too late to expand the event. Saturday’s commencement will be live-streamed.

[3] Breezy winds, slightly cooler temperatures on Wednesday It is a windy morning in the Metro, as a cold front draws easterly winds through and over the Sandia Mountains. Winds will die down by around 9 a.m., and a 10-20 mph breeze is expected through the day.

[4] Younger adolescents get ready to receive COVID-19 vaccine The nation’s leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci says kids of all ages may be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year. The Pfizer vaccine was just authorized for use on kids ages 12 to 15 this week. During remarks in a Senate hearing on the pandemic response on Tuesday, Dr. Fauci said clinical trials are now studying the effects of the vaccine on kids under 12.

[5] Museum researchers help publish study on horned dinosaur found in New Mexico Local scientists are providing a look at a dinosaur that roamed North America 82 million years ago. Fossils of the Menefeeceratops were discovered near Cuba, New Mexico back in 1996. Now, scientists from the Natural History & Science Museum have helped publish a new study. Researchers say horned dinosaurs were generally large, rhinoceros-like herbivores. They likely lived in groups or herds and were significant members of their ecosystems.