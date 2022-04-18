Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Cooks Peak Fire near Mora and Colfax County – Firefighters are now battling a new wildfire in the state. A fire in north eastern New Mexico has already burned more than 300 acres, 30 miles southwest of Springer. The Mora County Sheriff’s Office has issued a precautionary evacuation order for Canada Bonita, Blatman Ranch, and one other residence. There is no immediate threat to these homes at this time.

[2] Evacuations lifted in Ruidoso from McBride Fire – Ruidoso Residents forced to evacuate the McBride fire are now allowed back to their homes. The fire has burned more than 6,100 acres and is 80% contained. The fire has been contained on its northern most front, up by Eagle Creek. Flames are still on the Eastern front with several hot spots along Gavilan Ridge. The major concern is helping those who lost their homes find a place to stay.

[3] Warm and quiet Monday, strong wind and fire danger returns this week – Monday morning is quiet, with mostly light winds and clear skies. Temperatures range from the 20s in the mountains to the 30s, 40s and 50s. Monday will be a warm day, with warmer temperatures than yesterday for areas west of the central mountain chain. Meanwhile, a backdoor cold front is moving into eastern NM, which will keep temperatures cooler than yesterday. This cold front could bring in some moisture that will lower the fire risk in the area. Skies will be sunny in the morning, but clouds will arrive for the afternoon and evening. Winds will be fairly quiet, coming in from the south/southwest at 10-20 mph and some higher gusts in the mountains.

[4] Ruidoso native helps those affected by McBride Fire – It’s been nearly a week since the deadly McBride fire started in Ruidoso. It’s not just current Ruidoso residents pitching in to help. A Ruidoso native now living in Texas has gotten her entire community involved in her effort. Leslie Ann-Kitten and her family left Ruidoso back in middle school, but they’ve kept a cabin there to stay close to their roots. She’s been collecting water, food and other things people would need.

[5] Arizona couple starts 14th season working at Isotopes Park – For the 14th year in a row one Arizona couple is making their way back to New Mexico for the Isotopes season. When baseball is back, wife and husband Micki and Len Roberts head back to Albuquerque to get to work. Micki monitors the El Jimador party deck and Len ushers fans in section 106. The couple says another big draw for the annual trip is the food.