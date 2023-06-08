Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Albuquerque Police to tackle break-in, burglary cases with new team – APD has started a Burglary Unit, a division made up of detectives fully dedicated to these types of crimes. Three full-time detectives and a sergeant, working hand and hand with the Organized Crime Unit, will be reviewing every single burglary case reported in Albuquerque. The division has been fully operational for about a month. APD is looking to grow it throughout the year.

[2] AMAFCA working to keep arroyos clear of debris and homeless camps – There’s been a big push over the years to keep Albuquerque’s arroyos clear from trash, debris, and people setting up homeless encampments. The Albuquerque Metropolitan Arroyo Flood Control Authority has been filtering out trash and debris for years. Officials said crews are sent out to pick up the debris, but the biggest problem they see in the arroyo is homeless encampments. AMAFCA stated it will also be pushing for more safety with billboards warning of the risks of hanging out in the arroyos.

[3] Warm temperatures and drier air for New Mexico – We will see drier air in the state today, keeping most of New Mexico dry except for the northeast highlands. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will start in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and move east to the highlands. Temperatures will stay warm across the state today.

[4] Funeral for former New Mexico Archbishop Michael Sheehan announced – The funeral service for former New Mexico archbishop Michael Jarboe Sheehan has been announced by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe. There will be a public visitation Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 at the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi in Santa Fe. Another public visitation will also take place on Friday at the same location from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Sheehan died on June 3 at the age of 83. The vigil and mass will be live-streamed on the Archdiocese of Santa Fe’s Facebook page and the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Francis of Assisi website.

[5] Duke City Comic Con hosts actors from Breaking Bad, Back to the Future – Duke City Comic Con will take place June 16 through 18 at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Several actors from Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul will be making a return trip to Albuquerque this month as guests of Duke City Comic Con. Actors from the George Lopez Show, Back to the Future, and Star Trek are also slated guests.