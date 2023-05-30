Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] NMSP: 3 killed in Red River shooting were members of motorcycle gangs – NMSP are investigating a shooting in Red River that involved two motorcycle gangs. Saturday, around 5 p.m., gunshots were reported to be fired in the area of east Main Street. When officers arrived, they found two deceased individuals and six injured. Five of the injured were transported to local hospitals, where one person was later pronounced dead. Another individual was airlifted to a Denver hospital. Sunday, NMSP Chief Johnson gave an update and said all eight individuals involved have been identified as outlaw motorcycle gang members from the “Water Dogs” and “Bandidos.”

[2] Unser Racing Museum officially closes its doors – The Unser Racing Museum officially closed its doors Monday. The museum, located in Los Ranchos, honors the legacy of the Unser family and their many Indy 500 wins. The entire collection of race cars, trophies, and memorabilia will soon be sent to its new home, the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed in Lincoln, Nebraska. According to the spokesperson for the museum, the merger will continue the legacy of the family on a larger scale.

[3] Hot temperatures with uptick in storms over eastern New Mexico – Eastern New Mexico will see more storms than Monday, with showers and thunderstorms popping up on the dry line and moving east, towards Texas, during the afternoon and evening. One or two storms may be strong or severe in northeast NM, with damaging wind and hail as the primary threats.

[4] Taos 4th of July firework show canceled for second year – This year, the town of Taos will celebrate the fourth of July using a laser light show. Officials say fire danger, the prominent veteran community and the stress for pets all factored in the decision to cancel the fireworks show. Officials say the laser light show will cost about the same or a little less than a normal firework show.

[5] Albuquerque non-profit makes waterproof pillows for homeless – Sixth-grader Khazimla Sinandile is helping coordinate a new summer program to help the homeless. Program Director Nkazi Sinandile said they had the idea to get together and sew things for those in need. In total, there are 13 volunteers that are helping sew together waterproof pillows and bags for the homeless. The plan is to make 60 of them and then distribute the goods to people in the International District. They would also fill the bags with toiletries, food, and feminine kits.