KRQE Newsfeed: New details in shooting, Cutting a deal, Staying breezy, Sunport hotel thefts, River of Lights

Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Authorities to provide additional information in fatal ‘Rust’ shooting The Santa Fe County Sheriff and District Attorney are set to hold a joint press conference about the shooting on a movie set by Alec Baldwin that left a cinematographer dead. There are serious questions about whether safety protocols were followed. While it’s not clear if the ammunition were live bullets, there are new reports about what may have happened just hours before Halyna Hutchins’ death.

[2] Plea deal: Albuquerque man can avoid jail time by leading police to woman’s remains A New Mexico man who killed his ex-girlfriend has a chance to avoid jail time if he can lead investigators to her body. Arthur Lovato pleaded guilty on Tuesday to voluntary manslaughter for the death of Rita Jaramillo. She disappeared in 2018 and her Los Lunas home was found torched. Under a plea deal, Lovato could walk free if he helps investigators find Jaramillo’s remains. Prosecutors say the lack of a body could pose challenges in a trial.

[3] Staying windy and cooler Wednesday This morning is much chillier across the state, thanks to yesterday’s cold front. Winds have stayed breezy through the night, which will make the temperatures feel even colder. Be sure to layer up, because temperatures will stay cooler during the afternoon as well, only climbing into the 50s, 60s, and 70s.

[4] Thieves striking Albuquerque hotel parking lots near Sunport There’s a new hotspot where thieves are targeting unsuspecting tourists. According to crime map data, hotels near the Sunport are dealing with an ongoing problem of car break-ins and thefts. Over the last six months, there have been over 50 reports of theft and break-ins. Over the weekend, the Las Cruces High marching band had their truck full of instruments and equipment stolen from their hotel in that area. The Acoma Buffalo dance group were also victims and now have a GoFundMe account to help replace items they lost.

[5] River of Lights to return for the first time since 2019 A holiday staple in the Duke City is returning for the first time in two years. Last year, the River of Lights was canceled because of the pandemic. Instead, the city held evening garden hours with a few of the lights set up. This year’s event will begin November 27 and will run through December 30.