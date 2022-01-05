KRQE Newsfeed: New details, Eviction moratorium, Mild & breezy, Pleading for help, New app

Wednesday’s Top Stories

[1] APD provides details on Dec. 2 officer-involved shooting involving teen suspect New details have been released in a recent officer-involved shooting that injured a 16-year-old suspect. Police say officers responded to an apartment complex after ShotSpotter technology revealed gunshots fired in the area of Coors Blvd. and I-40. Officers zeroed in on an apartment where 16-year-old Jesus Lopez was. Authorities say Lopez had a warrant and set up a perimeter, giving commands for him to step outside. Police say Lopez came out, running towards officers and that’s when Officer Dillon Sather fired three shots, hitting the teen. Police say a picture shows Lopez was armed with two guns.

[2] New Mexico Supreme Court to launch eviction diversion program After a nearly two-year pause during the pandemic, evictions will once again be allowed in New Mexico. Back in March of 2020, the New Mexico Supreme Court put the eviction moratorium in place, preventing landlords from evicting tenants as the state dealt with the effects of COVID-19. That moratorium is going away and the state’s highest court will soon launch the Eviction Prevention and Diversion Program which is set to help tenants get access to federal funds to give them a three-month head start on their rent. After that, if the tenant can’t pay, the landlord can evict them.

[3] Mild for most but cold front to plummet temperatures across east late week This morning is chilly across the state, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s for most. The weather is calm and dry to start the day. We will see mostly sunny skies for all, with the exception of some clouds in the northeast highlands. Winds will pick up this afternoon through tonight in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and central highlands. A wind advisory will be in effect for these areas from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. with westerly winds at 25 to 35 mph and wind gusts up to around 50 mph.

[4] Traveling nurse working in Albuquerque targeted by thieves A traveling nurse from North Carolina is pleading for the public’s help after her medical equipment was stolen from her car in Albuquerque. Tammy Harris was just five days away from the end of her eight-week contract when someone broke into her SUV in a motel parking lot and took her nursing bag containing essential tools for work. Harris says it’s a horrible thank you for caring for New Mexicans during the pandemic.

[5] Santa Fe County launches new tourism app The Santa Fe County Experience app is designed to help plan a day in the city. It will let you look up local businesses, museums, and historic landmarks. The county says whether you’re looking to shop or go on a hike, the app is great for first-time visitors or life-long residents.