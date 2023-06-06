Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] ABQ police release details on officer-involved shooting that left suspect wounded – APD held a news conference releasing details of an officer-involved shooting. Chief Harold Medina says officers were sent to the area of San Pedro and Anderson, north of Gibson, for a ShotSpotter activation. Police say officers were involved in an exchange of gunfire with 33-year-old Kevin Trujillo, and Trujillo was wounded in the exchange. Medina says Trujillo fled on foot and hid in the area after the shooting. Officers located him nearby, took him into custody and got him immediate treatment for his wound. He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

[2] Los Lunas police warn of potentially armed absconder – Los Lunas Police are asking the public for help locating 26-year-old Christopher Benavidez. They consider him ‘armed and dangerous.’ Sunday, June 4, police tried to capture Benavidez and recover a stolen vehicle. However, they said Benavidez fired a gun while fleeing by River Bridge in Los Lunas. Benavidez has an active felony warrant for violent offenses including robbery. Police ask the public to not approach him if they see him.

[3] Flash flooding and severe threat as moisture surges into New Mexico – Storms will develop in the mountains from around 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., and the storms will move off of the high terrain by this evening. The valley and plains will see a chance for rain by this evening and overnight. The heaviest and most widespread rain should arrive in the Valley after 7 p.m. Flood watches will be in effect for the Sangre de Cristo, Jemez and Sacramento Mountains, especially at the burn scars.

[4] ABQ councilor proposes more stops signs, changes to one-ways in Downtown – There’s a push to make streets in Downtown safer. The proposal would change some of the one-ways and add more stop signs. In recent years, the city has already changed out some of the traffic signals for stop signs Downtown and lowered the speed limit to 20 mph in the area. Just this year, the city restricted a long stretch down 3rd Street to slow drivers down.

[5] Second Raising Cane’s location in Albuquerque opens Tuesday – Albuquerque’s second Raising Cane’s is opening Tuesday. The new location is in the 2000 block of Wyoming Boulevard. It opens one month after the first location began welcoming customers. To celebrate, Cane’s is hosting a ribbon cutting at 8:45 a.m.