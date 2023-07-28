Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] APD show which crimes have increased and which have gone down in 2023 – Monthly statistics from APD show a decrease in homicides and robberies, but an increase in some other crimes. The data compares monthly crime counts from January through May of 2023 to those same months in 2022. Homicides are down 22% over the first five months of 2023. Burglary, breaking and entering, and motor vehicle theft have also seen decreases this year, the data shows. Narcotics and drug offenses have seen the biggest increase, from January to May of this year, drug and narcotics offenses are up 154%.

[2] APS bus driver arrested in connection to rape cold cases – Officials say a school bus driver has been arrested in connection to several rape and sexual assault cases that have been cold for decades. 61-year-old Ralph Anthony Martinez was arrested in connection to the cases from the 1980s and 1990s. The district attorney’s office highlighted two alleged rape cases and one alleged sexual assault they claim have now been connected to Martinez via a DNA match. And the district attorney says that under New Mexico law, the statute of limitations won’t let the accused off the hook in this case.

[3] Storm chances through weekend with a minor cool down – There will be more isolated showers and storms in the Metro this evening, as well as south-central New Mexico, the northeast highlands and and east-central plains. Temperatures will be in record territory again this afternoon. A couple of spots will see more near-record heat through the weekend, like Farmington and Las Vegas. The rest of the state will cool little by little throughout the weekend.

[4] New Mexico school leaders speak on extended school year, changes to calendar – With less than a week remaining until the new school year, students and teachers are preparing for things to look different. The K-12 Plus program increased the number of days and hours that students will be in class. APS mandated at least 180 days of class for schools on a five-day week and at least 155 for schools on a four-day week. Under the new calendar, summer and winter breaks will be shorter, while spring and winter breaks will be longer.

[5] Rescued dog recovering from severe burns on back – Winnie, a three-year-old pit bull, is recovering after being found in Las Cruces with severe burns on her back. She was taken to Pitties and Kitties Rescue of New Mexico in Albuquerque. The vet used loose skin to to cover the open wounds on her back. Because Winnie was a stray, they’re unable to determine who may be responsible for her burns. That means it’s unlikely anyone will ever face charges for the suspected abuse. Winnie will be available for adoption in a few months.