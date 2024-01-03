Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] City of Albuquerque welcomes 26th City Council – On Tuesday, the city of Albuquerque welcomed its 26th city council, with three new faces and one returning councilor. The new councilors who took the oath are Joaquin Baca, Nicole Rogers and Daniel Champine, with Brook Bassan returning for a second term. Baca will take over District Two, Rogers is representing District Six, Champine is stepping in to District Eight and Bassan is starting her second term in District Four. The first city council meeting of the year is Monday.

[2] Embattled New Mexico utility merger plans canceled – The proposed merger between PNM and Avangrid has been terminated, PNM says. The merger plan was originally crafted in 2020, however the state’s public regulation commission denied the plan the following year. The companies asked the state supreme court to weigh in. But without a decision from the court and the agreement’s most recent extension expiring December 31, Avangrid decided to pull out of the deal. PNM said its focus moving forward will be on continuing to operate as a standalone company meeting the needs of the community.

[3] Winter storm arrives in New Mexico Wednesday night – A winter storm will move into the state Thursday. Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will be in effect for the high terrain and all of northern New Mexico tonight through Friday morning. Snow will begin in western New Mexico late Wednesday night, through Thursday morning. Rain and mix will be possible in the Metro early Thursday morning, but it will turn to snow by around 8 to 9 AM.

[4] NM Supreme Court to hear arguments over governor’s public health order – The state’s highest court is set to hear arguments over Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s authority to declare public health emergencies. The governor first signed orders in September declaring gun violence and drug abuse as “public health emergencies,” barring the carrying of guns in Bernalillo County parks and playgrounds. A long list of plaintiffs including gun rights groups, state lawmakers and private citizens are challenging the governor. The state supreme court is set arguments in the case on Monday.

[5] Albuquerque launches new activity book for kids – The book titled Let’s Explore Albuquerque highlights things about the Duke City including its landscape, native plants, and modes of transportation. The city celebrated the book’s release over the weekend and continued giving it out Tuesday afternoon at the Barelas Community Center. The book is available at Explora, libraries, and other venues around town as well as on ABQ Ride buses.