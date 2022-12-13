Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday Five Facts

[1] New evidence brings more charges for Jeannine Jaramillo – The woman who told police she had been kidnapped and led them on a deadly wrong way chase, that ended with the death of two first responders, will be facing a new charge. It turns out the investigation led to a Ford F-150 that Jaramillo is now accused of stealing out of San Miguel County. Documents reveal Jaramillo was in that pickup truck the same day she is accused of leading authorities on the chase.

[2] New details emerge on Rio Rancho teen accused of killing his father – A 19-year-old in Rio Rancho will be facing a murder charge after he was accused of killing his father and not calling 9-1-1 until the next day. According to a criminal complaint, Zane Skinner admitted to shooting his father, Michael, twice and stabbing him multiple times. Police say he told them he woke up his sleeping father and asked him if he abused animals before killing him. He waited 24 hours to call police because he was originally going to try and dispose of the body.

[3] Much colder, with more snow and strong wind – Temperatures are staying very cold today, and the winds will be gusty again. Eastern New Mexico is under wind advisories and high wind warnings, expecting gusts up to 50-60 mph. The valley and western NM will see winds up to around 20-30 mph, with an occasional gust to 35 mph near Santa Fe. A couple of showers may make it to the Rio Grande Valley, and the Metro could see a couple showers with rain and snow mix.

[4] Groups want tighter rules for businesses seeking South Valley air permits – Residents in the South Valley are continuing their fight for cleaner air. They say the problem stems from the many industrial developments in the area. One resident says she feels the area has become a haven for these industrial developments. She is now pushing for new regulation that would tighten the rules for businesses seeking air permits in the area. It will be introduced to a committee Wednesday evening.

[5] Advocates ask U.S. to bring jaguars back to the Gila National Forest – The Center for Biological Diversity is petitioning U.S. Fish and Wildlife to reintroduce jaguars to the Gila National Forest. They say jaguars used to exist coast to coast in the United States and lived in New Mexico in the 1900’s. the bi cats still live just south of the border. Today, there is only one jaguar left alive in the U.S. in southeastern Arizona.