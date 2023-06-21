Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office set to buy new body camera, technology system – Just two years after getting its first body cameras, which were cell phones embedded into deputies’ vests, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is switching to a whole new system. Sheriff Allen is now pulling out of the five-year, $3.8 million contract with Utility Inc. On Tuesday night, county commissioners approved his request to spend a little over $4 million on a new multi-year contract with the company Axon. The new contract with Axon includes body cameras that will allow for two-way live streaming along with a suite of other technology including car cameras with built-in license plate readers and updated tasers.

[2] APD tracks large number of guns stolen during car burglaries – APD says a large number of stolen guns used in crimes are coming from car burglaries. APD explained 34 guns were stolen from vehicles in May alone, and the thieves are targeting certain types of cars and trucks. According to APD since January, 304 have been reported stolen. More than half of those, a total of 160, were stolen from vehicles. In the case against Luis Talamentes-Romero, who was recently convicted of murdering Jackie Vigil, the convicted admitted to stealing from cars. “He was looking for vehicles that had NRA or sportsmen-type stickers or decals on vehicles. He assumed that there would be guns in there that he could steal,” said APD spokesperson Gilbert Gallegos.

[3] Summer starts, parts of New Mexico will see triple digit temperatures – Wednesday will be another scorcher for the summer solstice! Temperatures will climb near record highs in southern NM, while sitting near average in central and northern NM. Heat advisories will remain in effect in southern NM through the end of the week. Winds will stay lighter, out of the southwest at 15 to 25 mph for most spots.

[4] How are New Mexico schools performing post-pandemic? – Newly released data shows how the performance of New Mexico’s schoolchildren has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. The New Mexico Vistas’ website lists the state’s over 850 schools and scores them by academic proficiency, attendance, and graduation rates. Dr. Arsenio Romero called this a big day for New Mexico schools since the data provides a snapshot of New Mexico schools’ standings before and after the pandemic.

[5] New app is set to help Albuquerque landscaping businesses – The app GreenPal is the work of co-founder Gene Caballero. His inspiration for the company started in 2012, when he saw people using Uber and other app services. Caballero said the way it works is that homeowners enter their address and the day they’re requesting for yard work to be done. From there participating landscaping businesses will get an alert and that when they make their bid for the service.