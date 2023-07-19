Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Audio released from inside cockpit of plane that crashed into Santa Fe home – Audio has been released from inside the cockpit of the plane that crashed into a Santa Fe home Tuesday. Officials said the twin engine Cessna plane was heading from Sherman Oaks, California when it refueled at Santa Fe Regional Airport. It left the airport for Santa Monica, California and reported an engine failure shortly after. The pilot can be heard reporting to air traffic control that one of his engines failed. The pilot was killed in the crash. Officials have not released the identity of the pilot.

[2] Trial continues for former UNM athletic director Paul Krebs – Wednesday is day three of trial for the former UNM athletic director. Tuesday, some of the donors invited on infamous Scotland golf trip took the stand. The testimonies will be picked back up Wednesday morning.

[3] New Mexico sees one more record-hot day with showers and storms – Temperatures will climb back into the 90s and 100s this afternoon, with more near-record and record heat. However, all of the state will be a couple degrees cooler than Monday and Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the mountains, move east/southeast into the adjacent lower terrain through the evening hours. The Metro could see a weak storm or light showers. A couple of severe storms will be possible in the northeast highlands.

[4] New State Police chief shares his vision for department – Troy Weisler was picked to take the chief role for New Mexico State Police in May and took the helm in June. Chief Weisler said one of the biggest challenges facing the department nowadays is staffing. He said the department has about a 10% vacancy rate. In addition to hiring more officers, the department is addressing the challenge by having more civilians fill open seats for jobs that don’t need sworn officers.

[5] Animal Welfare hosting ‘Mission Pawsible’ animal adoption – The city of Albuquerque animal welfare department will be holding ‘Mission Pawsible’ adoption event. This weekend at all city shelters adoption fees will be waived for all pets, including vaccinations, microchip and spay or neuters.