Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New video shows arrest of suspected killer of Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner – New video shows an arrest of the suspected killer of the Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner; an arrest that should’ve kept Sylvan Alcachupas in jail at the time of the murder. In August, New Mexico State Police say they pulled over Alcachupas in the international district in a car they believed was stolen. Alcachupas was taken to jail for the stolen car but was released on his own recognizance that same day. Alcachupas had been given a plea deal for a six-year suspended sentence in February for robbing a Speedway gas station in Los Lunas. The car theft arrest violated his probation, but the Valencia County District Attorney’s Office did not flag the arrest and file to keep him behind bars in time. He is now charged with the murder of Rosario Zito during a robbery.

[2] Albuquerque neighborhood requesting historic protection – One of the oldest neighborhoods in Albuquerque is fighting a large development from moving in. The Los Griegos neighborhood in Albuquerque’s North Valley has been fighting the development with no success, so they’re now going a step further by applying to be a Historic Protection Overlay Zone. An HPO was created by City Council to protect areas of historical significance. It would add dozens of rules about what property owners can and can’t do to their homes. Any exterior changes to your home within the HPO would require a certificate of appropriateness. The request will go in front of the Landmarks Commission, then to City Council. It’s expected to reach chambers in early 2023.

[3] Most of New Mexico drying out and warming up – Scattered showers are moving slowly south in the east plains, and the showers are stationary in the southeast plains. Rain will clear from north to south throughout the day, with only southeast NM seeing a chance for showers throughout the day. Temperatures will rebound around 5 to 10 degrees this afternoon from yesterday’s highs. The warm up continues Wednesday, with completely dry and sunny skies mid-late week.

[4] Student loan forgiveness application is now open: Here’s how to apply – The application for federal student loan forgiveness has officially opened. Roughly 8 million borrowers have already completed the debt forgiveness process by completing the beta application, President Joe Biden said. The application is simple and fast, you don’t need a Federal Student Aid login or any documentation to apply. Follow the link for step-by-step instructions.

[5] History and science museum hosts “Science Fiction or Fact?” event – The New Mexico Natural History and Science Museum is hosting a family-friendly film series, screening a film, then hosting a discussion with museum staff and special guests about how much of it is based in science. The series kicks off Wednesday with the 1959 classic Journey to the Center of the Earth. Admission is by donation and the museum asks you to register ahead of time on the museum’s website.