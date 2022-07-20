Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] Former neighbors dominate testimony in day five of Victoria Martens trial – Wednesday is day six in the trial of Fabian Gonzales, the man accused of child abuse resulting in the death of Victoria Martens. Neighbors testified on day five, saying within days of Gonzales and Michelle Martens meeting, there was a lot more traffic in and out of the Apartment. Several neighbors also say they heard Michelle, Victoria’s mother say repeatedly, ‘she killed my daughter’; referring to Jessica Kelley. The defense is trying to prove Kelley acted alone. Prosecutors are trying to prove Gonzales created such a dangerous environment in the home that it led to Victoria’s death.

[2] Fight over teenagers leads to deadly Albuquerque shooting – Police say a fight over teenagers caught in the same room together led to a deadly shooting. Monday night, 25-year-old Michael Koester came home to find his roommate’s two underage daughters and another girl, getting intimate with a 15-year-old boy. According to a criminal complaint, Koester dragged the boy outside, where the boy called his parents. Raul Gallegos, the boys father showed up; that’s when Gallegos and Koester got in to a fight. That’s when Koester is accused of shooting Gallegos in the chest three times, killing him.

[3] Triple-digit heat and chance of widespread storms – Scattered showers and weak thunderstorms are moving southwest across southern New Mexico this morning. These will taper off throughout the morning commute. Skies will eventually clear throughout the morning and midday. This afternoon scattered storms will develop in all of the mountains. The heaviest storms will be in the northern and southwest high terrain. Temperatures will cool 5-10 degrees in northeast New Mexico, but near-record heat will continue to grip central, west and southern NM again today. Many areas will be back in the 100s.

[4] Memorial held for Bernalillo County first responders killed in crash – Tuesday evening, county officials gathered at Alvardo Square for a memorial, including Sheriff Manny Gonzales. The memorial paid tribute to the lives and services of the four men. The crew was assisting with bucket drops on the East Mesa Fire before the helicopter went down south of Las Vegas on Saturday night. A GoFundMe has been set up for the families the men. So far, around $50,000 has been raised.

[5] Over $40,000 raised for local food banks – Help continues to pour in for local food banks providing thousands of meals for hungry New Mexicans. New Mexico Albertsons and Market Street stores held a two-week fundraiser for two of the state’s major food banks. Representatives from the stores in Santa Fe presented a check for more that $11,000 to the Food Depot, which serves nine counties in northern New Mexico. The drive also raised more than $30,000 for Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque.