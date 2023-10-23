Monday’s Top Stories

Monday’s Five Facts

[1] Bullet nearly hits neighbor during shootout in northwest Albuquerque – A shooting in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood left one person shot and three others injured after being hit by a car. According to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, shots rang out in the neighborhood on Alegria, near Irving and Unser, around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Neighbors say at the time of the shooting multiple vehicles were heard speeding up and down the road as shots were fired. The victims conditions are unknown. BCSO says no arrests have been made.

[2] Homicide detectives investigating death at Jerry Cline Park – Police are investigating a homicide at Jerry Cline Park. Details are limited, but APD says someone called to report finding a man who was not breathing around 12:45 p.m. Sunday. Police responded to the scene and found the man dead. APD says evidence found at the scene led them to launch a homicide investigation.

[3] Fall storm to bring rain chances and a cool down – A storm will move toward the Southwest today, bringing upper level moisture to New Mexico. Spotty showers will be possible overnight across the state, and Tuesday morning. Heavier storms will cross southern NM on Tuesday, with only spotty showers and storms in central and northern NM. Temperatures will cool a few degrees Monday, and about five to ten more degrees on Tuesday, behind a cold front.

[4] ABQ man charged with fatal hit-and-run to face judge – An Albuquerque man accused of a fatal hit and run crash in Uptown is scheduled to face a judge Monday. According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to Louisiana and Indian School on October 6, about a man who was found dead in the road. Police believe Jamphal Wangyal was driving after he told a family member he was in a car crash. He is charged with homicide by vehicle.

[5] Moose on the loose: ‘Marty the Moose’ coming to a shirt near you – A New Mexico family is using their business to highlight a local star, Marty the Moose, who has been spotted all over northern New Mexico. The Avila family, with H&A Embroidery, are embracing the uproar surrounding the bull moose by designing Marty the Moose merchandise. The animal has been seen traveling through northern New Mexico while making his way south after being spotted in the Sangre de Cristo mountains last year.