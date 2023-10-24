Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] VIDEO: Speeding cars, gunfire in northwest ABQ neighborhood – In home surveillance video, you can hear dozens of gunshots and see 20 cars speed off in a northwest Albuquerque neighborhood. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the Paradise Hills neighborhood near Irving and Unser. Authorities said it stemmed from a party on the block. BCSO said four people were injured; three people were hit by a car, and a fourth was struck by gunfire. BCSO said the four victims were at the party, but not residents of the neighborhood. All of them were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition. The sheriff’s office said no arrests have been made.

[2] Former APS student sues district and former teacher alleging sexual assault – Former APS teacher Danny Aldaz was already convicted of raping a seven-year-old in a classroom at Valle Vista Elementary, now he’s at the center of a lawsuit. A different former student is suing Aldaz, saying he sexually assaulted her at least 20 times while she was his student at Helen Cordero Elementary during the 2012-2013 school year. APS is also named in the lawsuit. Aldaz is still waiting sentencing for the previous rape case.

[3] Rain chances, clouds and cooler temperatures – Stormier weather is expected this afternoon through tonight, as a Fall storm moves toward the state. Isolated showers and storms will be possible in central and northern NM, while areas south of I-40 will see more widespread rain and thunderstorms. Wednesday morning will start off dry and partly cloudy. A cold front will move through the state, dropping temperatures even more for Wednesday.

[4] Car seat clinic helps New Mexico families – The Department of Transportation says 34 out of 37 booster seats were incorrectly installed by parents when checked at a free car seat clinic held earlier this month in Artesia. The event gives parents and guardians hands-on instructions from certified technicians, educating parents on how to properly select booster seats and install them.

[5] Toys for Tots in-person registration kicks off – The first in-person registration event to receive toys from Toys for Tots is set for Tuesday, October 24. From 1-4 p.m. at Los Griegos Health and Social Service Center. Toys for Tots has a number of in-person events planned over the next couple of months, but families can also register online through December 10.