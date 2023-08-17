Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Video shows officers trying to stop stolen vehicle – Newly released video shows an officer nearly being run over by a woman police claimed was trying to escape in a stolen car. In April, APD responded to a call about a stolen vehicle parked near Carlisle and Montgomery. Officers tried putting stop sticks out, but that didn’t stop the driver, identified as Reyhannah Marquez. Marquez allegedly swerves, nearly hitting an officer as she tries to escape, before crashing into another car. Police eventually arrest the woman, they claimed they found find pipes and other drug paraphernalia. Marquez was charged with assault on a peace officer, aggravated fleeing, being in a stolen car, and having drug paraphernalia.

[2] Santa Fe City Council considers asking voters if mayor should have a vote – A resolution making its way through the Santa Fe City Council could curtail what the mayor is able to vote on in city government. One recommendation was to remove the voting power from the mayor on City Council matters—only allowing the person in that position to vote in the event of a tie. If the resolution passes, it’ll be on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

[3] Last chance for rain around New Mexico until next week – Showers and thunderstorms will develop in all of the mountains this afternoon. The best chance for storms in the Metro will be late afternoon and evening. Temperatures are staying very hot today, climbing back into record hot territory for several eastern spots, thanks to high pressure that will be over the area.

[4] Special events planned for 2023 Balloon Fiesta during solar eclipse appearance – October 14, a little after 9 in the morning, the annular solar eclipse will be visible in the sky. It’s something the Balloon Fiesta team has had their sights set on for the past few years. With the eclipse up above, special events are planned down on the field, like a balloon glow with more than 70 hot air balloons, something officials said we usually only see at night during Fiesta. NASA will also be there giving away 80,000 solar sunglasses for visitors to watch the eclipse safely. They’ll also be teaching guests more about the annular solar eclipse.

[5] Albuquerque man climbs Mount Kilimanjaro – At 50-years-old Robert Nevada climbed the tallest mountain in Africa. After a 27-hour trip from Albuquerque to Tanzania, he was off to his eight-day adventure. The first day was a four-hour hike, followed by a ten-mile hike on the second day. By day six the group had reached 15,000 feet above sea level. Nevada is already planning another climb to celebrate his 55th birthday. His goal for that trip is to climb Aconcagua in Argentina, that’s at nearly 23,000 feet.