Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Latest details in UNM campus shooting – Court documents show UNM students Brandon Travis, Jonathan Smith and Eli, whose last name is not mentioned, wanted revenge on NMSU basketball player Michael Peake after getting into a fight with him at a UNM – NMSU football game in Las Cruces last month. Documents say the UNM students got their friend, a 17-year-old girl to lure Peake to campus so they could jump him. It ended in a gun fight between Peake and Travis, leaving Travis dead. Peake is still in the hospital, his condition is stable.

[2] City council set permit standards for sanctioned homeless camps – Albuquerque city councilors have set permitting standards for the running of sanctioned homeless camps. Councilors passed multiple changes, including the so-called Good Neighbor Program that has operators meet with those in the neighborhood about what’s going on in the space. City officials say they have some experience with that already as the spaces were put into place. Operators will also be required to have a plan for residents to receive food as well as mental and physical health services.

[3] Quiet weather, but Thanksgiving storm brings snow chances – Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be similar to Monday, with highs in the 30s, 40s and 50s. Westerly wind flow and downslope warming will help temperatures climb on Wednesday. The next storm will bring colder temperatures and snow on Thursday and Friday. Snow chances will be limited to eastern New Mexico, leaving the Rio Grande Valley dry.

[4] Annual Luminaria Tour returns for 57th year – The luminaria tour in Albuquerque is returning for its 57th year and tickets go on sale Friday. The tour is set for Christmas eve, beginning at the Albuquerque Convention Center. It will go through old town, the country club and Huning castle neighborhoods before heading back to the convention center. Tours will happen throughout the evening. Tickets go on sale Friday starting at 8 a.m.

[5] Hundreds of thousands of pounds of food collected for Roadrunner Food Bank – The annual Letter Carriers’ Food Drive on Saturday was a huge success. The Roadrunner Food Bank, which benefits from the yearly event, says letter carriers were able to collect more than 146,000 pounds of food. It will go to low-income families experiencing hunger. For those who missed the chance to donate, they can still drop off any non-perishable food at the nearest post office anytime this week.