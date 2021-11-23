KRQE Newsfeed: Murder victim, Behind bars, Winter storms, Heat maps, Uber rides

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Duke City Gladiators player identified as victim in Nov. 7 homicide A Duke City Gladiators football player is one of Albuquerque’s latest murder victims. Albuquerque police identified 26-year-old Martesse Patterson as the victim who was shot and killed near Central and Pennsylvania earlier this month. The Gladiators say this is a huge loss to not only their team but also to the community. In honor of his memory, the team plans to work with APD for a future gun buyback program, offering season tickets and raising awareness of gun safety.

[2] Judge keeps mother accused in death of child behind bars pending CYFD custody hearing The Valencia County mother accused of murdering her infant son will stay behind bars for now. Valencia County deputies took the stand on Monday in the hearing for Kiria Milton who called 911 last week. When deputies arrived they say they found one-month-old Waylyn Padilla dead in his bassinet and Milton’s four-year-old child hiding in his bed. The judge sways Milton will stay behind bars until a decision is made regarding custody in the pending CYFD case.

[3] Winter storm brings messy weather ahead of Thanksgiving This morning is chilly but quiet. Clouds are moving into the state, and skies will be partly cloudy through the day. Winds will become breezy around the mountains, and the northeast highlands. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect for the northeast highlands, due to breezy winds up to 35 mph, very dry air, and warmer than normal temperatures.

[4] City of Albuquerque releases results of urban heat mapping project City officials are getting ahead of the summer season as new data reveals what parts of Albuquerque are the hottest and how they are planning to cool them down. They used a $17,000 federal grant to send volunteers around the city with temperature equipment on their cars and bikes. The city says the data will be used to figure out where to implement measures like shade structures and other ways of mitigating the heat.

[5] How to get free Uber ride during the holidays NMDOT is partnering with Uber in an effort to stop pDWI over the holidays. A grant will help pay for rides through January 3, 2022. Starting today, you can use the code “ENDWI2021” to provide a $15 Uber credit.