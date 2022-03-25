Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Suspect to face murder trial for fatal Santa Fe I-25 crash – The woman accused in a wrong-way crash on I-25 that killed a Santa Fe police officer and a retired Las Vegas firefighter will face murder charges. The state used witness testimony, evidence and dashcam video to make the case to try Jeannine Jaramillo on first degree murder charges. The defense argued that police should have called off the chase and that Jaramillo wasn’t directly involved in the crash. The judge determined there was enough evidence to proceed to trial with eight charges filed in the case.

[2] Proposed ordinance would use supplemental income for rent – A proposed city ordinance would force landlords to consider or accept applicants who plan to pay rent with supplemental income like social security, child support, or housing vouchers. The city believes it will help people find stable housing – landlords say it’s a recipe for disaster. Landlords KRQE spoke to say they are already working with hundreds of tenants on vouchers, and the change would put a particular burden on mom-and-pop landlords. The proposed ordinance will be heard in a city council committee in April

[3] Perfect Friday in store for us – Good morning everyone! We’re waking up to seasonally cool temperatures Friday morning with clear skies. We’re in store for a great day all across the state with temperatures trending warmer than Thursday. We’ll top out in the lower to middle 70s for the Albuquerque/Rio Rancho metro areas and lower 80s for Roswell. This is around 5-10° above average. We’ll enjoy sunny to mostly sunny skies Friday and part of Saturday too. A strong ridge of high pressure builds across the Four Corners region Saturday, boosting temperatures into the upper 70s for Albuquerque! It’ll be the warmest in 5 months. Some record high temperatures are possible Sunday for Santa Fe and some places east of the mountains. Southeast NM will contend with 90° Sunday and Monday! Get those summer clothes out for a couple days.

[4] Albuquerque business helping find bone marrow match for 7-year-old – An Albuquerque business is stepping up to try and save the life of a Pennsylvania 7-year-old. For most of his life, Jax Ramirez has been living with diabetes and IPEX, a rare autoimmune disease. What Jax needs is bone marrow to boost his immune system. That’s where YHWH Health and Fitness in northeast Albuquerque comes in. They are holding an event to try finding Jax a match. The Be the Match event is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at YHWH Health and Fitness on San Mateo near Candelaria. Anyone between the ages of 18 and 40 is eligible to get swabbed

[5] Adopting a dog all the way from Alaska – A dog in Santa Fe has a new home in Alaska after a man traveled all the way to New Mexico to adopt him. Matthew Graham was heartbroken after losing his dog. Unfortunately there were only two animals up for adoption in Juneau, Alaska where he lives. While doing an internet search he came across a one year old husky mix in Santa Fe named Dmitri. Graham placed a hold on him and flew to New Mexico meet Dmitri.