[1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there was found dead from a gunshot wound to the head. The second scene was near 2nd and Menaul. That victim was shot in the chest and head. The third shooting took place at the Love’s gas station at 6th and Cutler. Police have not yet made any arrests for any of the murders. Investigators are still looking into whether any of them are related.

[2] Lawmakers hope to tackle New Mexico’s catalytic converter theft issue – A proposal that would make it harder for thieves to sell catalytic converters is moving forward in the Roundhouse. Senator Mimi Stewart’s Senate Bill 133 would require scrap metal dealers to collect detailed information from anyone trying to sell a standalone catalytic converter. The requested information would include the seller’s ID, address, phone number, license plate of the car they arrived in, and proof of ownership. The dealer would also have to keep the transaction record for at least three years. The proposal has already passed two committees and now heads to the Senate floor.

[3] Blustery Thursday, with snow showers in eastern New Mexico – Snow showers are coming down in northeast New Mexico and the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. Roads are already snow-covered at Raton Pass, and the road conditions will worsen along I-25, and in the rest of the northeast highlands and east plains. Snow will push southward through eastern NM during the day, ending by tonight. Most spots will only pick up a trace to less than an inch of snow. Winds are going to be gusty as the front moves in, with 30-50 mph gusts across the state.

[4] Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones – A pair of mysterious stones in northern New Mexico have caught the eye of a pair of researchers who hope to crack the mystery. The two stone pillars have symbols carved in them. One of the symbols that stood out to the pair was the eight-pointed star at the top of the pillar which is in the Carson National Forest. Researchers say they think the symbols could’ve communicated something like a meeting point or directions.

[5] Raising donations for Roadrunner Food Bank – Bank of America and Roadrunner food bank teamed up for a food drive with a twist. Over two-dozen branches across New Mexico competed to raise canned food and turn the cans into a creative sculpture for a company competition. Once all the sculptures were completed and judged, they were disassembled and all the food was donated to the roadrunner food bank.