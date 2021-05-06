KRQE Newsfeed: Moving on up, Increasing inquiry, Warm temperatures, Wrong-way driving, Theatre reopenings

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Bars, clubs in Bernalillo Co. now allowed to reopen indoor capacity Some businesses that have not been allowed to open for indoor service in over a year can do so on Thursday. Out of the state’s 33 counties, 30 are in the Turquoise tier. One of the biggest changes in the Turquoise level is that bars can operate at 75% capacity outdoors and now can open for the first time with 33% capacity. Two counties are in Green and one is in Yellow.

[2] National Guard prepares for investigation into deadly crash involving soldier The National Guard is weighing in on the military charges an officer could face for a deadly DWI crash. Investigators say Cuba Police Officer Brandon Barber was driving the wrong way on I-25 on Saturday when he crashed head-on into an SUV, killing two people. He is facing vehicular homicide charges. Since Barber is also in the National Guard, the Guard says there will also be an investigation on the military side.

[3] Winds will lighten up ahead of warm temperatures on Thursday This morning is windy along the backdoor cold front, which is pushing across the Metro area, lower Rio Grande Valley, and southeast. As the front moves further west, the wind will lighten up by the end of the morning commute. Today will be relatively calm, with winds up to around 20-25 mph. Breezier days are in the forecast tomorrow through the weekend. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning, with some clouds and virga developing, mostly in western and central New Mexico, this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay hot!

[4] Video shows APS bus driver speeding, driving on wrong side of road We’re still waiting to hear from APS about a bus driver speeding on the wrong side of the road. Nathanael Martinez says he was driving home on Wednesday morning along Rio Bravo when he noticed an APS bus tailgating him. The bus was seen passing Martinez, crossing the double yellow lines. It’s still unclear if the driver of the APS bus is with the district or an outside contractor.

[5] Albuquerque’s Century 14 movie theatre announces reopening Another Albuquerque movie theatre is getting ready to welcome back film fanatics. The Century 14 at First Street and Central downtown will reopen on Friday, May 14. The theatre will automatically block off seats between groups and sanitize auditoriums between shows.