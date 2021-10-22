KRQE Newsfeed: Movie set shooting, Officer shooting update, Breezy weekend, Bandit victims, Los Altos Park makeover

Friday’s Top Stories:

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Sheriff: Alec Baldwin discharged prop gun on movie set that killed 1, injured another – A woman is dead and a set worker injured following an accidental shooting on the set of a western movie being filmed near Santa Fe. The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and deputies say actor Alec Baldwin discharged the prop gun. Deputies say 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins was airlifted to UNMH where she died. Joel Souza, 48, who is the film’s director was taken to Christus Saint Vincent Hospital in Santa Fe where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. Officials say the incident on set was an accident involving the misfire of a prop gun. Production onset is now halted while the investigation continues.

[2] APD releases video of August police shooting, suspect remains hospitalized – The Albuquerque Police Department released a video of a police shooting involving a person of interest in a homicide investigation. Officers were trying to arrest David Martinez near Broadway and Gibson in August on a probation violation when they say he took off and crashed into a fence. They say he then took off on foot, climbing fences to get away. Video shows him emerging onto Broadway and pointing a rifle at the driver of a pickup. That’s when officers opened fire hitting Martinez. APS says he is alive but is barely able to speak. They have not been able to interview him about the homicide case from July. A review board is still investigating whether the officers’ actions were justified.

[3] Beautiful Friday followed by a warm and breezy weekend – Friday morning is quiet and cool across New Mexico and southern Colorado. However, the warming trend continues today, with most spots across the region climbing into the 70s and 80s, and the 50s and 60s in the northern high terrain. Temperatures will stay warm through Saturday, with a cooldown of around 2 to 6 degrees on Sunday.

[4] Garage bandit targets another Albuquerque home – The garage bandit appears to be hitting garages all over town. Earlier this week, KRQE aired Ring video of the serial thief stealing from a garage near Coal and Girard. Since then, other homeowners reached out to KRQE saying the same man hit their garage. One woman who lives near Osuna and Vista del Norte says the crook stole some of her things. They called the police, but by the time officers arrived the suspect was gone.

[5] City gets jump-start on major Los Altos Park renovation – A popular city park plagued with problems is getting a massive makeover. Construction is underway for the Los Altos Park near I-40 and Eubank. They are currently in phase one which includes redoing the park’s four softball fields and adding a fifth, along with a new community building with meeting rooms and a concession stand. Los Altos has been a haven for crime and homeless encampments in recent years. The second phase will add a BMX track and an improved dog park.