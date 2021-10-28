KRQE Newsfeed: Movie set shooting, COVID-19 trends, Calmer & warmer, Road rage incident, Little library

Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Warrant reveals gun not thoroughly checked before movie set shooting; sheriff not ruling out charges New information has been released on the deadly movie set shooting near Santa Fe. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza says currently, they suspect it was a live round that Alec Baldwin fired, killing 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring the director. A newly released search warrant shows two people were in charge of inspecting weapons on set. One of them says he should have checked all rounds in the gun but didn’t and could remember if the other person had checked either. The firearms were secured inside a safe on a prop truck on set but the sheriff’s office says they are investigating reports that some crew members took guns used on set for target practice with live rounds earlier in the day before the shooting.

[2] New Mexico’s delta-fueled COVID-19 case plateau continues, vaccines for kids soon State health officials are warning New Mexicans about concerning trends with COVID-19 cases. They say hospitalizations remain high, due in part to people delaying care during the pandemic. To battle that, the Department of Health is encouraging people to get a booster shot. The DOH say regions with high vaccination rates and high COVID cases could suggest waning immunity from the initial vaccine.

[3] Calmer and warmer weather on the way This morning is chilly, with temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and 40s. A light breeze is coming in from the northwest, and the winds will stay breezy through midday, at around 10-25 mph. The northern and western mountains will see the breeziest winds today, with gusts up to around 25-35 mph. High pressure will be moving towards New Mexico today, bringing quieter conditions for the second half of the day.

[4] Arrest made in road rage incident involving mother, 2-year-old An Albuquerque man is waking up behind bars for a road rage incident that ended in gunfire. On Oct. 10, police say a mother was driving her two-year-old daughter on I-40 when 25-year-old Joseph Turner was in a white truck driving aggressively, cutting people off, and pointing a gun at drivers. According to a criminal complaint, Turner followed the mother off the freeway then pointed a gun at her car. The mother ended up driving to APD’s nearby Foothills substation where surveillance video shows Turner’s white truck driving by. Turner is facing charges of reckless driving, aggravated assault, and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

[5] Meow Wolf unveils little library in Sant Fe Members of the Santa Fe community have a new way to get books. Meow Wolf unveiled its first little library at Fort Marcy Park. Meow Wolf artist Sam Taccetta created the little library which was made to look like a 1980s style television. On Wednesday, kids put the first books into the library. Other artists have designed three other little libraries that will be placed in parks around the city. Meow Wolf encourages children to drop by, grab a book, and leave one behind.