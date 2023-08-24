Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] NM mother wanted for child, animal abuse found hiding in Colorado – A mother with a long criminal rap sheet of child and animal abuse has been evading law enforcement for years, but a recent tip led to her capture in rural Colorado. It’s been nearly two years since San Juan County issued an arrest warrant for Martha Crouch. This comes after the now-58-year-old pleaded no contest to child abuse. In 2019, several of her 15 children reported extreme abuse. Crough was supposed to be on probation in San Juan County. However, just last week, Crouch was found hiding in rural Walsenburg, Colorado. Crouch was found with her underaged daughter, whose whereabouts were also unknown for nearly three years.

[2] Albuquerque woman charged after toddler takes fentanyl – Larissa Lovato is behind bars after her toddler was taken to the hospital for ingesting meth and fentanyl last year. Hospital staff had to administer three doses of Narcan before she was responsive again. Police served a search warrant on Lovato’s apartment and found multiple burned foils and fentanyl pills. After a year, police arrested Lovato on child abuse charges. It’s an example of a problem New Mexico lawmakers discussed Wednesday as the state continues to rank poorly in child welfare.

[3] Drier weather and unseasonably cool temperatures around New Mexico – Rain will be limited today, with scattered showers and storms in the Four Corners, west mountains, northern mountains and south-central mountains. A few storms will move into the east-central plains, and we could see a few light showers or sprinkles in the middle Rio Grande Valley this evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal this afternoon.

[4] New Mexico Attorney General files lawsuit against solar group – The Attorney General’s Office is suing New Mexico Solar Group after complaints from customers. The case alleged customers have paid for services they haven’t gotten. NMSG was a solar service company that operated in the state for around eight years until they abruptly closed their business within the last month without warning, leaving some customers empty-handed after they paid for service.

[5] National Hispanic Cultural Center works to preserve particular Spanish dialect – The Legacy Project aims to preserve a unique version Spanish spoken in Northern New Mexico. That dialect is in danger of being lost. To save the language the group is asking community members to donate materials that could help them demonstrate how long it has been in use. he work of the project will be carried out in three stages. The final stage of the project will include publishing the group’s findings which will be available to the public.