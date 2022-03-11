Friday’s Top Stories

Friday’s Five Facts

[1] Snowy roads across New Mexico Friday morning – Snow continues Friday morning across east/southeast New Mexico and the Sacramento Mountains. Roads will worsen in these areas during the morning. Snow will move out of the state by around noon. Winter weather advisories are in effect for the Sacramento Mountains until noon, and in effect for the southeast plains, including Roswell, Carlsbad and Clovis until 11 AM. Skies will clear throughout the morning in most spots, turning to a sunny day. Temperatures will stay very cold today, thanks to the cold fronts that moved through. This may cause snow and water to freeze to the roadways and sidewalks.

[2] Restaurants worried for future as federal fund runs dry – New Mexico restaurants waiting for a financial lifeline may be waiting longer. This comes as a federal fund for restaurants won’t be replenished anytime soon, as thousands of restaurants still wait for help. The Restaurant Revitalization Fund was intended to be a helping hand for businesses to get a boost during the pandemic, but it ran out before a majority could ever see a dime.

[3] Hydrogen hub to build near Albuquerque Sunport – A California-based hydrogen firm, Universal Hydrogen says it will build a new manufacturing and distribution center on a property near the Albuquerque Sunport. The company, which seeks to use hydrogen to fuel airplanes, is getting a $10-million dollar investment from the state for the project through New Mexico’s Local Economic Development Act (LEDA) funding. The company is forecasting it will hire as many as 500 people to work at the planned Albuquerque facility over the next seven years.

[4] Rail Runner sees increased ridership due to higher gas prices – With gas prices sitting at more than $4 a gallon, hundreds of New Mexicans are opting to park their cars and take the train instead. Officials with the Rail Runner say they have seen a 50% increase in ridership. The Rail Runner is also in the process of some major upgrades for passengers too. They have Wi-Fi on the trains and are about halfway done changing all of the seats from fabric to vinyl.

[5] Girl Scout cookies will be around longer than usual – Girl Scout cookie season will be a little longer this year. The Girl Scouts of New Mexico announced they are extending cookie season by an extra three weeks this year. The season will go through April 10. The extension comes after distribution delays at the bakery that makes their cookies. The organization encourages customers to be patient as the Girl Scouts manage supply shortages and delays.