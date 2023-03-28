Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Speed cameras added to Montgomery with more on the way throughout ABQ – The city added two more speed cameras along Montgomery, both east and westbound between Wyoming and Louisiana, that are now officially live. The city will be rolling out more speed cameras in the coming week; there is no word yet on where they will be. According to the city, the camera eastbound on Gibson gives out the most tickets and the one on Lead gives out the fewest.

[2] Judge rules on special prosecutor in ‘Rust’ case – Lawyers in the Rust shooting case discussed if another special prosecutor will be appointed to help district attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies try the case. Judge Sommer gave the DA a choice either the DA may not co-council, or stay the course and not use the special prosecutor. The DA has until Friday to decide how she would like to proceed. She says she asked for the exemption because her office is already down seven prosecutors and will be down two more next month.

[3] Calmer and warmer day for most of New Mexico – Skies will be mostly to partly sunny today, and winds will stay lighter. Overall, temperatures will stay cooler than normal today. Temperatures will rebound Wednesday, thanks to high pressure and stronger southwesterly wind flow. Highs will climb by fifteen to twenty degrees.

[4] City collects 1,885 abandoned shopping carts in under two months – For the past two months, the city’s solid waste department has been collecting abandoned shopping carts and there are a lot of them. About 1,885 carts have been picked up by the department over the past couple of months. The city believes the businesses need to do more to keep carts from leaving their property. The city is working with local governments from California learning the methods they use to find more solutions here.

[5] Community helps turn girl’s storybook into a song – Organizations in the metro are teaming up to turn one girl’s storybook idea into an orchestrated song. Nine-year-old Jasmine Munoz loves writing stories. That’s thanks to Nashville-based Sing Me a Story Foundation, which serves families in need by taking stories written by kids and turning them into songs. For Munoz’s story, they teamed up with a UNM music composition student. In just 2 weeks, he created a piece for the ABQ Youth Symphony Program to perform at Popejoy Hall. Proceeds from the concert, on Apr. 30, will go to the Albuquerque Youth Symphony Program.