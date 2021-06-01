KRQE Newsfeed: More severe weather, Cleanup underway, Pedestrian fatalities, Packages for troops, SpaceX green chile

Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Sunny Tuesday morning as another round of storms appear in the afternoon Today will be mostly sunny through the early to mid-afternoon, with another round of storms during the afternoon and evening. Storms will pop up in the northern mountains, the Gila, the central mountain chain, and Sacramento Mountains between 1-3 PM. Storms will then move southeast into the surrounding lower terrain. A couple of storms may become strong or severe, with damaging wind, hail, flooding, or a tornado possible.

[2] Significant flooding reported in parts of New Mexico The cleanup is underway in parts of the state hit hard by severe weather. State Police confirmed 47-year-old Heather Garret of San Patricio died after her car was swept away by floodwaters in Lincoln County. Video captured by some homeowners shows how high the water rose, washing away the stairs to their home, damaging their foundation, and leaving a mess inside.

[3] Report ranks New Mexico #1 in pedestrian fatalities for 2020 For the fifth year in a row, New Mexico is number one in pedestrian fatalities per capita. A report from the Governors Highway Safety Association found that the state has the highest pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people in the country. The report found that in 2020, 30 people died in 264 pedestrian crashes.

[4] Blue Star Mothers seek donations for military care packages A local group is asking for help in their efforts to send care packages to troops. Blue Star Mothers of Albuquerque is making a big push for food donations before they start packing on June 26. They need individual size portions of Pop-Tarts, microwave popcorn, and Slim Jims. The group will hold a drive-thru donation event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 2921 Second Street.

[5] Española chile seeds headed to International Space Station New Mexico chile will soon be taking to the skies and going beyond the atmosphere. A NASA team that studies growing plants in space is sending Española chile seeds to the International Space Station. That team includes Jacob Torres who is from Española. The chile will be aboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket when it launches on Thursday as part of a supply mission.