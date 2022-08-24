Wednesday’s Top Stories

Wednesday’s Five Facts

[1] More homeless encampments pop up after Coronado Park closure – Coronado park has been cleared out for about a week, but it didn’t take long for homeless camps to pop up again. Several people once living at Coronado Park have moved just a little east of the park around I-40. Nearby residents and businesses along Frontage road and Edith say the city’s attempt to clean up the park and the surrounding area has only made things worse, saying ever since the park’s closure to the homeless, the people who had been living there have now migrated right into their neighborhoods. Affected nearby businesses and residents in the area say they hope the city steps up and comes up with a solution fast. A Department of Solid Waste spokesperson says they are aware of the encampments along the I-40 underpass and say they have provided notice to the homeless living there to vacate.

[2] Sentencing in Victoria Martens case scheduled – A sentencing date is set for Fabian Gonzales and Michelle Martens for their roles in the death of 10-year-old Victoria Martens. Both Gonzales and Martens will face a judge October 27. Earlier this month Gonzales was found guilty for reckless child abuse resulting in death and tampering with evidence. He faces up to 40 years in prison. Meanwhile Victoria’s mother, Michelle Martens faces between 12 to 15 years after pleading guilty to reckless child abuse resulting in death.

[3] More monsoon storms and river flooding – Storms will be along and west of the central mountain chain, leaving the east plains dry. Isolated storms will move through the middle Rio Grande Valley, and there is a chance for a couple hit or miss storms around the Metro area. A flood warning remains in effect for the Pecos River, east of Roswell to south of Artesia, until Friday morning. A surge of water is moving slowly downstream, and we will see rises today through Thursday into the minor and moderate flood stage.

[4] Albuquerque rail trail project gets boost from infrastructure law – Albuquerque’s rail trial is set to see a boost in funding. The city is getting $11.5 million in grant money for the trail from the U.S. transportation department. The project will consist of a seven-mile loop of multi-use trails connecting downtown Albuquerque to the Sawmill District, Old Town and the Bosque. The mission is to create a safer route for pedestrians and bicyclists through the heart of downtown. After the federal investment, they will need less than $4 million more to fully fund the project.

[5] Lawmakers discuss the future of New Mexico’s newest historic site – Officials are hoping to draw more visitors to New Mexico’s newest historic site, “Los Luceros.” It is a nearly 300-year-old ranch north of Espanola. Three years ago state lawmakers designated Los Luceros as a historic site and opened it to the public. Right now the historic site hosts school field trips and guided tours. The property includes and 18th century chapel, hacienda a Victorian cottage, carriage house, guesthouse and farmyard.