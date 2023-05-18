Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Police detail new evidence in Farmington mass shooting investigation – Farmington Police say the man who killed three people and wounded six others used an AR-15 rifle and two pistols. Investigators say the shooter had access to at least ten other guns and roughly 1,400 rounds of ammunition. They say the shooter was wearing what may be homemade body armor with steel plates. Police also found a not in the shooter’s clothes. Investigators say they are still looking into what it may mean.

[2] Criminal Documents: Man carjacks elderly couple, drags woman in Albuquerque – While a 79-year-old woman was picking up her 83-year-old husband at Kaseman Hospital, she was carjacked in broad daylight. She was dragged with the vehicle until she was thrown off and left on the road. Police said she suffered extensive injuries. According to the criminal complaint, Fernando Granados was upset while being discharged after he was denied a ride to another treatment facility. That’s when he reportedly carjacked the couple. He was released to pretrial services supervision. He failed to check in, then didn’t show up to a court hearing. Now, there’s a warrant for his arrest.

[3] More stormy skies for New Mexico – We will see mostly dry skies across the state until around noon. Storms will pop up in the mountains again midday, and move eastward off of the high terrain by mid-afternoon. Showers and storms will by widespread, similar to Wednesday. There will be a chance for one or two strong or severe storms in Union and Quay counties, with damaging wind and small hail. Moisture continues to increase Friday, and we will see showers and thunderstorms from the morning commute, all the way into the the evening.

[4] Crosses stolen from New Mexico memorials – A family is asking for help: A descanso they set up for a loved one keeps getting stolen and damaged. The family said the descanso was set up in memory of two women who died when a suspected drunk driver crashed into and killed them as they drove out of Española. The families replaced the crosses. They said those crosses cost them about $300 each, and they moved these further away from the road and secured them with cement. Nearly three weeks later, the new crosses were also gone.

[5] City renames park to honor student – The city of Albuquerque plans to honor Bennie Hargrove. He was a Washington Middle School student who was shot and killed when police say he confronted Juan Saucedo Jr. for bullying other students. The city plans to honor him by renaming Washington Middle School Park to Bennie J. Hargrove Park.