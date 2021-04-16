KRQE Newsfeed: Mobile clinics, Seeing success, Weekend storm, Free groceries, Shark fossil

Friday Top Stories

Friday Five Facts

[1] FEMA launches mobile vaccine clinics targeting Albuquerque neighborhoods The federal government is working to help the homeless and other disadvantaged populations get vaccinated in the metro. The mobile clinics are being hosted by FEMA. The clinics started this week on the southwest mesa, emphasizing that the vaccine is free. The first mobile clinic is happening through Saturday, April 16 at the AMC Theater near Dennis Chavez and Rio Bravo. The clinics will continue in different parts of the city through mid-May.

[2] NM health secretary testifies before senators on state’s vaccination efforts New Mexico is seeing success in vaccination rates in minority communities while those numbers remain low in most of the U.S. New Mexico Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins took questions from the nation’s lawmakers in a Senate subcommittee on Thursday. She discussed the state’s efforts geared toward rural and minority communities, especially for those with language barriers and lack of internet access. Dr. Collins pointed to the state’s overall vaccine rollout strategy, statewide registry, and the vaccine communications team.

[3] Cool and dry Friday morning ahead of strong winds This morning is cooler, calm, and dry. However, eastern New Mexico is waking up to more patchy, dense fog. Visibilities have been low in the east plains, along the I-40 corridor near Santa Rosa, and in the southeast plains. Fog will clear up by mid-late morning, leading to partly cloudy skies. We will take a break from the strong winds and rain today, making for a nice Friday. Winds will gust up to around 30 mph at the most. Temperatures will stay cooler by about 10-15 degrees in the northern half of the state.

[4] Drive-thru grocery pickup event to be held for low-income seniors Looking ahead, Bernalillo County is partnering with Silver Horizons to offer free groceries to low-income seniors. An event is being held Friday morning at 11 a.m. at the Rio Bravo Senior Center while another event will take place next Wednesday at the Sheriff’s Posse Outdoor Facility. Food will be pre-packed in boxes.

[5] New Mexico’s ‘Godzilla Shark’ gets a new name Paleontologists say the Land of Enchantment was once home to one of the world’s top predators of its time. About 300 million years ago, most of New Mexico was underwater making it the stomping grounds for what is known as the “Godzilla Shark“. In 2013, a team of scientists discovered the shark fossil near the Manzano Mountains. Researchers say the shark, now known as Dracopristis hoffmanorum, was around seven feet long. They plan to put the fossil on display at the Natural History Museum as early as this summer.