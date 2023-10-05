Thursday’s Top Stories

Thursday’s Five Facts

[1] Friends, family search for ABQ man who was last known to be hiking in Sandia’s – The search for a missing Albuquerque man continues as tips have led his family to Colorado. Loved ones say 36-year-old Chris Goy left his Albuquerque home Friday afternoon and took an Uber to the tram. His husband, Alex Friebely, says Chris never returned home. His phone last pinged at the top of the Sandia’s before it turned off. Friebely says they received multiple tips that Chris was in Colorado Monday on I-25. Friebely says police in the area called him, saying Chris may have been spotted south of Denver. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

[2] Report shows 9% increase in teacher vacancies across New Mexico – A new report shows New Mexico continues to face a teacher shortage. The report from NMSU’s SOAR Evaluation and Policy Center shows a 9% increase in vacant teaching positions across the state from last year. The president of Albuquerque’s Teacher Federation says she is hopeful recently passed incentives will help retain and recruit more teachers. The report also found the areas with the most vacancies were special education and elementary.

[3] Warmer and sunny weather to end the work week – Skies will be clear across all of the state today. Temperatures will be cooler in eastern NM, thanks to a cold front that moved in on Wednesday. Central and western NM will see warmer temperatures, thanks to building high pressure in Arizona. We will continue to warm up on Friday, before another cold front moves in Friday afternoon and evening.

[4] AFR rescues hiker in the foothills – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to an emergency call Tuesday around 2 p.m. for an injured hiker in the foothills. They were dispatched to the Copper and Supper Rock trailhead where they found a hiker about a mile up the trail. He was unable to walk due to an injury to his leg. Paramedics and firefighters were able to stabilize the injury and medicate the hiker for the trek out. He was taken to a local hospital.

[5] UNM set to demolish College of Education Classroom Building – An old building at the University of New Mexico will soon be demolished. The College of Education Classroom Building was built in 1963 and school officials say it would’ve cost $7million for a new building altogether. Instead, they determined that they have enough classroom space on campus to take the place of the old facility. The university will leave the site vacant, but landscaped into a Functional Green Space area.