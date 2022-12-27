Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] New Mexico among 27 states seeing increase to minimum wage – Starting Sunday January 1, the minimum wage in New Mexico will go up to $12 an hour, or $3 an hour for workers receiving tips. It’s the last incremental increase under a state law that was approved in 2019. Santa Fe will be the only city in the state with a higher minimum wage than the state minimum.

[2] Los Lunas now allowing more cannabis businesses – Los Lunas passed a new ordinance opening the door for cannabis micro-producers to operate there. Los Lunas has a density limit on the number of cannabis establishments allowed in the village – they must be at least 300 feet away from each other and any school or daycare. Under the old ordinance, micro-producers – mostly small, less intrusive businesses that don’t sell cannabis – weren’t allowed in the village. Now they are. Los Lunas has already reached the number of cannabis businesses allowed under the density requirement, with nine.

[3] Mild day ahead of winter storm – Tuesday will be warmer, with highs in the 50s and 60s for most of the state. The next storm will bring rain and snow to the Four Corners, starting this evening, and intensifying by Wednesday morning. inter storm warnings will be in effect for the northern mountains tonight through Thursday morning.

[4] Albuquerque, Rio Rancho provide free Christmas tree recycling – PNM is coming together with the cities of Albuquerque and Rio Rancho to recycle Christmas trees. Starting Tuesday through January 8, anyone can drop off trees at the Eagle Rock Convenience Center, Ladera Golf Course, Montessa Park Convenience Center and Rio Rancho Sports Complex. People must remove all decorations and the limit is five trees per person. The trees will be ground into mulch for landscaping, no artificial trees will be accepted.

[5] BioPark cafe features robot server – The Shark Cafe at the Botanic Gardens now has a robot server that can deliver food to guests without any breaks. The BioPark Society says the new robot started working in May. They say it only took four hours to be trained before it was ready to start serving guests. The robot, Cayenne, is the only server in the dining room and guests order using a QR code. The order goes to the kitchen and cooks place the food on Cayenne, who delivers it to the table.