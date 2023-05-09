Tuesday’s Top Stories

Tuesday’s Five Facts

[1] Rio Grande Conservancy District votes on mill levy increase – The Metro Rio Grande Conservancy District voted to approve a mill levy increase. The MRGCD says they have identified $175 million in priority projects, but they say they do not have enough money to start those projects. The mill levy increase will generate $17 million over the next four years. They say that money will be used for infrastructure projects like rehabilitating the irrigation system.

[2] Swollen Rio Grande prompts Albuquerque water safety warning – With high water levels and increasing flows in the Rio Grande, city and state leaders are warning people about potentially dangerous conditions in the water through Albuquerque. City officials say the water in the river is roughly four times higher than it was at the same time last year. State officials are urging river users to wear a life jacket, carry a whistle and a paddle.

[3] One more nice day before high winds return – Tuesday will be our warmest day of the week ahead. High winds will return to the state on Wednesday. Widespread wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible. The air will be very dry, prompting high fire danger for most of the state. Winds will stay breezy on Thursday in northern New Mexico, before subsiding on Friday.

[4] Albuquerque zoning laws that restrict movie productions could change – A city councilor wants to more areas in Albuquerque to see movie and TV productions. According to City Councilor Dan Lewis, zoning laws are creating needless obstacles. One of those barriers to the movie production boom in the metro? Zoning restrictions. Councilor Lewis’ proposal would suspend that rule for film production permits in certain residential zones. The proposal would also lift parking restrictions for large vehicles at filming locations.

[5] ABQ BioPark summer concert tickets now on sale – The popular summer concert series at the zoo and aquarium garden is once again back for 2023. This season, there will be nine concerts, the BioPark says. The shows will be Thursdays and Fridays. For both zoo and aquarium concerts, guests can bring chairs, coolers, and picnics. But don’t bring glass, alcohol, sports equipment, or canopies.